Ratings: How Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers players fared in Saturday's League Two derby

HERE are the Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon's League Two derby at the University of Bradford Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 5:11 pm

Bradford City

Lewis: Little to do in the first half. Made an important stop to deny Olowu with Rovers' sole second-half chance. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Halliday: Defended well enough before being sacrificed as City sought a breakthrough. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Lee Tomlin receives his marching orders at Bradford City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Platt: In control at the back and made a key saving block to stop Miller putting Rovers ahead. 7

Crichlow: Won a fair bit in the air and read it well enough. A good signing. 7

Ridehalgh: Got in some good positions down the left without delivering that killer ball. 6

Smallwood: Does exactly what it says in the tin. Wins the ball and retains possession and his decision-making was sound in main. Hit the post and fired wide late on. 6

East: Got through plenty of work. Came off in last ten. 6

Osadebe: On the receiving of an ugly challenge in the seventh minute in a horror moment for the debutant.

Walker: Looked the player most capable to crack the code for City. Missed a good chance early in second half, that said. 7

Angol: Could not impose himself as he can on proceedings. Did have one first-half chance. 6

Oliver: Little by way of quality crosses to feed off. 6

Substitutes: Sutton (Osadebe 14). Little came off in the first half when he came on. 5

Chapman (Halliday 68). Thrown on as City sought inspiration. 6

Harratt (Angol 68), Immediately went close with an angled shot. 6

Cook (East 81), 6.

Not used: Doyle, Songo'o, Foulds.

Doncaster Rovers

Mitchell: Got his angles right to thwart Angol in the first half and smartly denied Harratt in the second. 7

Knoyle: Burst forward a few times in the first half and showed what he brings to the table. Second half was about discipline. 7

Williams: Immense alongside Olowu. 8

Olowu: A rock at the back and nearly scored as well. 8

Maxwell: Grew into the game well enough and this will do his confidence no harm. 7

Biggins: One of several in Rovers colours to work their socks off. 6

Clayton: Rovers required all of his experience with 10 men in second half 7

Ravenhill: A reckless-looking challenge on Osadebe should have yielded a red card. He was brought off, sensibly, on 14 minutes. 4

Tomlin: Brainless dismissal left Rovers up against it in second-half. 4

Miller: Threatened with one burst and then had a great chance to put Rovers ahead, but delayed for a split second against one of his old sides. 6

Hurst: Like Maxwell, he came into the game after a quiet start. Job for the team in second half. 6

Substitutes: Debruchy (Andrews 45). Debutant struggled when he came on. 5

Andrews (Debruchy 45). Ploughed a lone furrow up top for 10-man Rovers. 6

Long (Biggins 90).

Not used: Jones, Anderson, Agard, Faulkner.

League Two