Bradford City

Lewis: Little to do in the first half. Made an important stop to deny Olowu with Rovers' sole second-half chance. 6

Halliday: Defended well enough before being sacrificed as City sought a breakthrough. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Lee Tomlin receives his marching orders at Bradford City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Platt: In control at the back and made a key saving block to stop Miller putting Rovers ahead. 7

Crichlow: Won a fair bit in the air and read it well enough. A good signing. 7

Ridehalgh: Got in some good positions down the left without delivering that killer ball. 6

Smallwood: Does exactly what it says in the tin. Wins the ball and retains possession and his decision-making was sound in main. Hit the post and fired wide late on. 6

East: Got through plenty of work. Came off in last ten. 6

Osadebe: On the receiving of an ugly challenge in the seventh minute in a horror moment for the debutant.

Walker: Looked the player most capable to crack the code for City. Missed a good chance early in second half, that said. 7

Angol: Could not impose himself as he can on proceedings. Did have one first-half chance. 6

Oliver: Little by way of quality crosses to feed off. 6

Substitutes: Sutton (Osadebe 14). Little came off in the first half when he came on. 5

Chapman (Halliday 68). Thrown on as City sought inspiration. 6

Harratt (Angol 68), Immediately went close with an angled shot. 6

Cook (East 81), 6.

Not used: Doyle, Songo'o, Foulds.

Doncaster Rovers

Mitchell: Got his angles right to thwart Angol in the first half and smartly denied Harratt in the second. 7

Knoyle: Burst forward a few times in the first half and showed what he brings to the table. Second half was about discipline. 7

Williams: Immense alongside Olowu. 8

Olowu: A rock at the back and nearly scored as well. 8

Maxwell: Grew into the game well enough and this will do his confidence no harm. 7

Biggins: One of several in Rovers colours to work their socks off. 6

Clayton: Rovers required all of his experience with 10 men in second half 7

Ravenhill: A reckless-looking challenge on Osadebe should have yielded a red card. He was brought off, sensibly, on 14 minutes. 4

Tomlin: Brainless dismissal left Rovers up against it in second-half. 4

Miller: Threatened with one burst and then had a great chance to put Rovers ahead, but delayed for a split second against one of his old sides. 6

Hurst: Like Maxwell, he came into the game after a quiet start. Job for the team in second half. 6

Substitutes: Debruchy (Andrews 45). Debutant struggled when he came on. 5

Andrews (Debruchy 45). Ploughed a lone furrow up top for 10-man Rovers. 6

Long (Biggins 90).