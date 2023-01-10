News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Rochdale in their League Two fixture

HERE are the Bradford City ratings against Rochdale.

By Leon Wobschall
6 hours ago

Lewis: Caught out by Rodney’s free-kick and unlucky when he saved his penalty and Henderson scored the rebound. 6

Halliday: Protested his innocence after conceding what looked to be a soft, game-changing penalty. 6

Hide Ad

Platt: In wars in first half after being caught by Lloyd. Testing second half. 6

Most Popular
Abo Eisa celebrates scoring Bradford's opening goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Hide Ad

Crichlow: Booked after bringing down Rodney as he charged away early on. 6

Foulds: His cross led to the opener. Some of his other deliveries weren’t on point. 6

Hide Ad

Smallwood: Steady in the main for first half, but then it got tougher. 6

Sutton: Started the game well enough. 6

Hide Ad

Gilliead: Some decent touches in the first half especially. 6

Chapman: Looked to get on the ball from the off. Faded. 6

Hide Ad

Eisa: Got his goal, looked the part and should have won a penalty. 8

Oliver: Had to graft. 6

Hide Ad

Substitutes: Walker (Chapman 66), 6; Cook (Sutton 83), 6; Pereira (Smallwood 90); Nevers (Eisa 90).

RochdaleLeague TwoSutton