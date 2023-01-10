Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Rochdale in their League Two fixture

HERE are the Bradford City ratings against Rochdale.

Lewis: Caught out by Rodney’s free-kick and unlucky when he saved his penalty and Henderson scored the rebound. 6

Halliday: Protested his innocence after conceding what looked to be a soft, game-changing penalty. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platt: In wars in first half after being caught by Lloyd. Testing second half. 6

Abo Eisa celebrates scoring Bradford's opening goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crichlow: Booked after bringing down Rodney as he charged away early on. 6

Foulds: His cross led to the opener. Some of his other deliveries weren’t on point. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smallwood: Steady in the main for first half, but then it got tougher. 6

Sutton: Started the game well enough. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilliead: Some decent touches in the first half especially. 6

Chapman: Looked to get on the ball from the off. Faded. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisa: Got his goal, looked the part and should have won a penalty. 8

Oliver: Had to graft. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad