Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Rochdale in their League Two fixture

Lewis: Caught out by Rodney’s free-kick and unlucky when he saved his penalty and Henderson scored the rebound. 6
Halliday: Protested his innocence after conceding what looked to be a soft, game-changing penalty. 6
Platt: In wars in first half after being caught by Lloyd. Testing second half. 6
Crichlow: Booked after bringing down Rodney as he charged away early on. 6
Foulds: His cross led to the opener. Some of his other deliveries weren’t on point. 6
Smallwood: Steady in the main for first half, but then it got tougher. 6
Sutton: Started the game well enough. 6
Gilliead: Some decent touches in the first half especially. 6
Chapman: Looked to get on the ball from the off. Faded. 6
Eisa: Got his goal, looked the part and should have won a penalty. 8
Oliver: Had to graft. 6
Substitutes: Walker (Chapman 66), 6; Cook (Sutton 83), 6; Pereira (Smallwood 90); Nevers (Eisa 90).