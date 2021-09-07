Ratings: How Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United players fared at the Keepmoat Stadium

Rotherham United's Kieran Sadlier pictured against his former club Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Doncaster Rovers

Jones: Brutally exposed by some wretched home defending. Actually made some good saves. 5

Seaman: Chastening experience for the young man. 4

Williams: Rough night up against Ladapo and co. 4

Horton: Found it hard going on a torrid evening. 4

Rowe: Tried his best, but it was an onerous occasion. 5

Bostock: Bypassed a fair bit by accomplished and strong opponents. 4

Matt Smith: Showed elements of tenacity and drive in the first half but the second half was seriously tough. 5

Close: Went close to a goal in the first half. 5

Vilca: One or two flashes in the first half, but a difficult game to debut in. 5

Hiwula: Missed one glaring chance, but competed well enough. 6

Dodoo: Was always likely to be rusty and so it proved. 5

Rotherham United

Vickers: Made one big save he would have been pleased with in first half. 6

Edmonds-Green: Steady away and had little to do defensively. 6

Hull: Dream debut and found the net. 7

Mattock: A fine evening for the veteran. Went close with a brilliant free-kick and headed a rare goal. 8

Bola: Showed some real dash and pace. 8

Sadlier: Silenced his old club and had a rewarding half before being withdrawn. 8

Barlaser: Showed some real moments of class. 8

Odoffin: His blistering drive went in off Jones for the third goal. 7

Miller: Got the ball rolling to atone for his dismissal in the league game. A handful. 8

Grigg: Off and running with a goal. A handy night's work. Whet the appetite. 8