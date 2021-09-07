Ratings: How Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United players fared at the Keepmoat Stadium

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United player ratings from this evening's Papa John's Trophy game at the Keepmoat Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 9:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 9:34 pm
Rotherham United's Kieran Sadlier pictured against his former club Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Doncaster Rovers

Jones: Brutally exposed by some wretched home defending. Actually made some good saves. 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Seaman: Chastening experience for the young man. 4

Williams: Rough night up against Ladapo and co. 4

Horton: Found it hard going on a torrid evening. 4

Rowe: Tried his best, but it was an onerous occasion. 5

Bostock: Bypassed a fair bit by accomplished and strong opponents. 4

Matt Smith: Showed elements of tenacity and drive in the first half but the second half was seriously tough. 5

Close: Went close to a goal in the first half. 5

Vilca: One or two flashes in the first half, but a difficult game to debut in. 5

Hiwula: Missed one glaring chance, but competed well enough. 6

Dodoo: Was always likely to be rusty and so it proved. 5

Rotherham United

Vickers: Made one big save he would have been pleased with in first half. 6

Edmonds-Green: Steady away and had little to do defensively. 6

Hull: Dream debut and found the net. 7

Mattock: A fine evening for the veteran. Went close with a brilliant free-kick and headed a rare goal. 8

Bola: Showed some real dash and pace. 8

Sadlier: Silenced his old club and had a rewarding half before being withdrawn. 8

Barlaser: Showed some real moments of class. 8

Odoffin: His blistering drive went in off Jones for the third goal. 7

Miller: Got the ball rolling to atone for his dismissal in the league game. A handful. 8

Grigg: Off and running with a goal. A handy night's work. Whet the appetite. 8

Ladapo: Found the net and Rovers couldn't cope with him. 8