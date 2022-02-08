Mitchell: Made a couple of good reaction saves on the night. 7
Younger: Got through a fair bit of work with Ipswich posting danger down his side. 6
Williams: No frills and did well enough until his unfortunate injury.
Olowu: Competed well alongside Williams and was up for the battle. 7
Jackson: A good barometer of his development against a good operator at this level in Burns, A learning curve. 6
Smith: Showed some nice touches before fading. 6
Rowe: A huge influence for Rovers and his exit dye to injury at the break was untimely in the extreme. 6
Seaman: Lively in the first half in certain moments. 7
Martin: Not as dominant and influential as at Sunderland, but backing up is the key for all young players. 6
Griffiths: His attitude and fight could not be faulted. But no chances. 6
Odubeko: Had one sniff of goal early on, but that was pretty much it.
Substitutes: Knoyle (Williams 45). Brought on at centre-half at the interval. 6
Gardner (Rowe 45). Assigned with filling the considerable shoes of Rowe in the second half. 6
Barlow (Seaman 84), 6.
Not used: Jones, Clayton, Dodoo, Agard.