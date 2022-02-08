Mitchell: Made a couple of good reaction saves on the night. 7

Younger: Got through a fair bit of work with Ipswich posting danger down his side. 6

Williams: No frills and did well enough until his unfortunate injury.

Doncaster Rovers loanee Josh Martin pictured in action against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Olowu: Competed well alongside Williams and was up for the battle. 7

Jackson: A good barometer of his development against a good operator at this level in Burns, A learning curve. 6

Smith: Showed some nice touches before fading. 6

Rowe: A huge influence for Rovers and his exit dye to injury at the break was untimely in the extreme. 6

Seaman: Lively in the first half in certain moments. 7

Martin: Not as dominant and influential as at Sunderland, but backing up is the key for all young players. 6

Griffiths: His attitude and fight could not be faulted. But no chances. 6

Odubeko: Had one sniff of goal early on, but that was pretty much it.

Substitutes: Knoyle (Williams 45). Brought on at centre-half at the interval. 6

Gardner (Rowe 45). Assigned with filling the considerable shoes of Rowe in the second half. 6

Barlow (Seaman 84), 6.