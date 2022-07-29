Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Friday night’s EFL opener against Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:41 pm

Nicholls: Made a key save to keep Town in it to deny Roberts after Burnley's opener. One mistake in second-half wasn't punished. 6

Turton: Had his hands full in first half. More of a say and steadier in second. 6

Edmonds-Green: Handed a chance to shine and it was hard going early on. 6.

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas challenges Burnley defender and former Leeds United player Charlie Taylor. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Lees: Made an important saving challenge early on to thwart Barnes. 6

Ruffles: No chance to get forward as Roberts and Costelloe gave him plenty of work going the other way. 5

Hogg: Could not impose himself in first period as Burnley took a stranglehold in midfield, led by Cullen. Better on restart. 5

Russell: Him and Hogg were comprehensively second best to Cullen and Cork early on. 5

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield instructs his players against Burnley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Thomas: Could not get into the game against an accomplished opponent in Maatsen. Some of set-plays disappointed. 5

Holmes: Spent much of the game helping out further back as Burnley had the control. No impact at other end. 5

Koroma: Decision-making was very poor in his first home start since mid-February. 4

Ward: Had nothing to feed off at all. Fired a snapshot over in second half. 5

Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls failed to keep out Ian Maatsen's decisive 18th-minute strike for Burnley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Substitutes: Anjorin (Holmes 56). Made an instant impact when he came off and gave Burnley something to think about at last. 7

Rudoni (Koroma 56). Handed a debut from the bench. Did not have the impact of Anjorin. 5

Kasumu (Russell 72). Another to make his bow. It lasted 15 minutes before he came off injured. 5

Rhodes (Kasumu 87); Nakayama (Edmonds-Green 87)

Not used: Chapman, Jackson.

