Nicholls: Made a key save to keep Town in it to deny Roberts after Burnley's opener. One mistake in second-half wasn't punished. 6

Turton: Had his hands full in first half. More of a say and steadier in second. 6

Edmonds-Green: Handed a chance to shine and it was hard going early on. 6.

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas challenges Burnley defender and former Leeds United player Charlie Taylor. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Lees: Made an important saving challenge early on to thwart Barnes. 6

Ruffles: No chance to get forward as Roberts and Costelloe gave him plenty of work going the other way. 5

Hogg: Could not impose himself in first period as Burnley took a stranglehold in midfield, led by Cullen. Better on restart. 5

Russell: Him and Hogg were comprehensively second best to Cullen and Cork early on. 5

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield instructs his players against Burnley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Thomas: Could not get into the game against an accomplished opponent in Maatsen. Some of set-plays disappointed. 5

Holmes: Spent much of the game helping out further back as Burnley had the control. No impact at other end. 5

Koroma: Decision-making was very poor in his first home start since mid-February. 4

Ward: Had nothing to feed off at all. Fired a snapshot over in second half. 5

Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls failed to keep out Ian Maatsen's decisive 18th-minute strike for Burnley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Substitutes: Anjorin (Holmes 56). Made an instant impact when he came off and gave Burnley something to think about at last. 7

Rudoni (Koroma 56). Handed a debut from the bench. Did not have the impact of Anjorin. 5

Kasumu (Russell 72). Another to make his bow. It lasted 15 minutes before he came off injured. 5

Rhodes (Kasumu 87); Nakayama (Edmonds-Green 87)