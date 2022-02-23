Nicholls: Stayed strong and was not to be moved in a busy first half. Made an excellent early save to deny McGuinness in particular. 7
Turton: Not a vintage night, but kept going. Smiles at the end. 6
Pearson: Given problems by Davies and Hugill. But his battling qualities should not in any doubt. 6
Lees: Got flush in the face by Hugill's elbow. Soldiered on as he does. 7
Ruffels: Not a straightforward night against a good Cardiff side. 6
Sinani: Not his night. Caught in possession a couple of times and could not effect the game. 5
Russell: The hero at the end to crown another good night in his evolution. Lovely finish. Remember the name. 8
O'Brien: Was eclipsed by Doyle for most of the game, but kept going and had the last laugh. 7
Thomas: Two more assists and came to the party in the second half. 8
Ward: Kept out by his old club, but was up for the fight and continued to show fight and heart. 6
Holmes: Not at his best on the night. Cardiff handled him well. 5
Substitutes: Eitling (Sinani 57). Provided some moments of poise. 7
Koroma (Ruffels 65). Had a barnstorming finish. 8
Rhodes (Holmes 71). Intelligent assist for the equaliser. 7
Not used: Blackman, Colwill, Toffolo, Hogg.