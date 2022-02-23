Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Cardiff City

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Wednesday night's Championship home game against Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:22 pm
Huddersfield Town captain Lewis O'Brien shields the ball from Cardiff rival Ryan Wintle. Picture: PA

Nicholls: Stayed strong and was not to be moved in a busy first half. Made an excellent early save to deny McGuinness in particular. 7

Turton: Not a vintage night, but kept going. Smiles at the end. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pearson: Given problems by Davies and Hugill. But his battling qualities should not in any doubt. 6

Lees: Got flush in the face by Hugill's elbow. Soldiered on as he does. 7

Ruffels: Not a straightforward night against a good Cardiff side. 6

Sinani: Not his night. Caught in possession a couple of times and could not effect the game. 5

Russell: The hero at the end to crown another good night in his evolution. Lovely finish. Remember the name. 8

O'Brien: Was eclipsed by Doyle for most of the game, but kept going and had the last laugh. 7

Thomas: Two more assists and came to the party in the second half. 8

Ward: Kept out by his old club, but was up for the fight and continued to show fight and heart. 6

Holmes: Not at his best on the night. Cardiff handled him well. 5

Substitutes: Eitling (Sinani 57). Provided some moments of poise. 7

Koroma (Ruffels 65). Had a barnstorming finish. 8

Rhodes (Holmes 71). Intelligent assist for the equaliser. 7

Not used: Blackman, Colwill, Toffolo, Hogg.

Cardiff CityCardiff