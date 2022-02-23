Huddersfield Town captain Lewis O'Brien shields the ball from Cardiff rival Ryan Wintle. Picture: PA

Nicholls: Stayed strong and was not to be moved in a busy first half. Made an excellent early save to deny McGuinness in particular. 7

Turton: Not a vintage night, but kept going. Smiles at the end. 6

Pearson: Given problems by Davies and Hugill. But his battling qualities should not in any doubt. 6

Lees: Got flush in the face by Hugill's elbow. Soldiered on as he does. 7

Ruffels: Not a straightforward night against a good Cardiff side. 6

Sinani: Not his night. Caught in possession a couple of times and could not effect the game. 5

Russell: The hero at the end to crown another good night in his evolution. Lovely finish. Remember the name. 8

O'Brien: Was eclipsed by Doyle for most of the game, but kept going and had the last laugh. 7

Thomas: Two more assists and came to the party in the second half. 8

Ward: Kept out by his old club, but was up for the fight and continued to show fight and heart. 6

Holmes: Not at his best on the night. Cardiff handled him well. 5

Substitutes: Eitling (Sinani 57). Provided some moments of poise. 7

Koroma (Ruffels 65). Had a barnstorming finish. 8

Rhodes (Holmes 71). Intelligent assist for the equaliser. 7