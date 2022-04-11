Luton Town's Fred Onyedinma gets to grips with Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo. Picture: PA.

Nicholls: Fielded one bobbling shot from Cornick in his only action of first half. Stayed calm on the restart. 6

Pipa: Restored to the starting line-up and Luton kept him in check in the main. But still came up with the assist for Russell's goal with the throw in. 6

Lees: Kept Adebayo and co pretty quiet. Typical Lees. 7

Colwill: Imposed himself well on proceedings. One stride out of defence in the first period caught the eye. Such a strong loan signing. 7

Toffolo: Luton kept an eye on him going forward. Did well enough at the back. 6

Russell: Showed confidence on the ball at times and broke the deadlock with a delicious lob. 7

Hogg: Protected his defenders superbly on a night for discipline. 7

O'Brien: Not at his vibrant best, but still produced one or two telling bursts. 7

Thomas: Started on the left and showed real moments of quality. Booked amid the commotion after Luton's penalty miss. 8

Ward: Not everything came off, but kept at it. 6

Sinani: Tested Shea with a first-half shot and went close on the restart. Looked to be harshly penalised for penalty. 6

Substitutes: Holmes (Sinani 77), 6; Sarr (Ward 85), 7; Rhodes (Thomas 90).