Nicholls: Very busy in the first half as Luton dominated and created a number of chances. Stayed strong. Big second half save to thwart Cornick. 8

Lees: Fould to hard to impose order with Luton's forward line full of clever movement. Better on restart. 6

Hogg: Given the space afforded to Snodgrass, Town were crying out for him in midfield and not at the back at times. 6

Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo drives forward for the hosts against Luton. Picture: PA

Colwill: Got through a fair amount of work against polished visitors. 6

Pipa: A weak point defensively in the first period. Found it tough at times. 6

Russell: Games passed him by in the opening 45 minutes. Settled down more on restart. 6

O'Brien: Drove Town forward and provided inspiration and leadership. Trademark energy and commitment 7

Toffolo: Went closest in the first half for Town. Should have earned a penalty. 7

Holmes: Showed intent and tried to impose himself on the game whereas other home players were passive. 7

Sinani: A tame free-kick at the end of the first half summed things up. Quiet. 5

Ward: His expression said it all when he exited the fray with injury. 6

Substitutes: Rhodes (Ward 41). Grabbed the glory with a quality winner. 8

Thomas (Sinani 61). Changed the narrative and produced a big moment of quality to set up winner. 8

Sarr (Holmes 85) 6.