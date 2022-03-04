Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Peterborough United

Nicholls: Not really exerted and had a very quiet, routine evening. 7

Turton: Almost scored a rare goal, with a deflected shot cracking the bar in the first half and headed just over in the second half. A real no-fuss team player. 7

Pearson: Forced to bring down Szmodics for a dangerous free-kick in first half. But it was a rare scare. Puts his body on line and enjoys defending. In control. 7

Tom Lees celebrates his second goal for Huddersfield Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Lees: In the wars in the previous home game, Goalscoring glory by way of two smart headers here. Such a reassuring presence and outstanding summer signing. 9

Toffolo: Bombed forward well and linked adeptly with Holmes against a Posh side who were poor defensively. Heartening display - with Toffolo discovering his mojo. Assist for the third. 8

Russell: Some nice footwork and drive. Was sloppy to concede a dangerous free-kick chance for Posh. But mostly good. 7

Sinani: Cast side some recent quiet form in the best way possible. Fine opener and an assist for Lees. 8

O’Brien: A quality operator at this level and made it look easy at times. No wonder he was name-checked beforehand by Grant McCann. Little injury scare before break, but thankfully ok. 8

Thomas: Posed his trademark danger and was a strong outlet. Again. Did miss a good chance early in the second half. 7

Ward: A night for graft rather than goals for Ward. But he is one of the best of his type in the division. 7

Holmes: Another to pose significant issues for Posh, defensively. Particularly in the first half. 7

Substitutes: Eiting (Sinani 60). Set up the third. 7

Anjorin (Holmes 71) Handed his debut and moments later, Town got a third. 6

Rhodes (O'Brien 77), 6.