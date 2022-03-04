Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Peterborough United

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Friday night's Championship home game against Peterborough United at the John Smith's Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:43 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:44 pm

Nicholls: Not really exerted and had a very quiet, routine evening. 7

Turton: Almost scored a rare goal, with a deflected shot cracking the bar in the first half and headed just over in the second half. A real no-fuss team player. 7

Pearson: Forced to bring down Szmodics for a dangerous free-kick in first half. But it was a rare scare. Puts his body on line and enjoys defending. In control. 7

Tom Lees celebrates his second goal for Huddersfield Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Lees: In the wars in the previous home game, Goalscoring glory by way of two smart headers here. Such a reassuring presence and outstanding summer signing. 9

Toffolo: Bombed forward well and linked adeptly with Holmes against a Posh side who were poor defensively. Heartening display - with Toffolo discovering his mojo. Assist for the third. 8

Russell: Some nice footwork and drive. Was sloppy to concede a dangerous free-kick chance for Posh. But mostly good. 7

Sinani: Cast side some recent quiet form in the best way possible. Fine opener and an assist for Lees. 8

O’Brien: A quality operator at this level and made it look easy at times. No wonder he was name-checked beforehand by Grant McCann. Little injury scare before break, but thankfully ok. 8

Thomas: Posed his trademark danger and was a strong outlet. Again. Did miss a good chance early in the second half. 7

Ward: A night for graft rather than goals for Ward. But he is one of the best of his type in the division. 7

Holmes: Another to pose significant issues for Posh, defensively. Particularly in the first half. 7

Substitutes: Eiting (Sinani 60). Set up the third. 7

Anjorin (Holmes 71) Handed his debut and moments later, Town got a third. 6

Rhodes (O'Brien 77), 6.

Not used: Blackman, Pipa, Hogg, Sarr.

Peterborough United