Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Preston

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night's Championship home game with Preston at the John Smith's Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:44 pm
John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Nicholls: Handed his home league debut for the club in place of Ryan Schofield. Preston had dominant spells, but he did not have a great deal to do. One dodgy late moment. 6

Turton: Had his hands full with Preston left wing-back Earl, who was a real outlet for North End in the first half. Stuck to his guns. 6

Lees: Promoted to the starting line-up ahead of kick-off after Matt Pearson felt unwell in the warm-up. Not ideal circumstances, but his commitment was typical Lees. 7

Sarr: Made a key goalline clearance to keep out Evans' effort. A couple of sloppy moments in possession, but pretty stout in the main and displayed some proper defending. Nice and solid. 8

Colwill: Had one very dodgy early moment when he was dispossessed by Johnson. Thankfully recovered to deflect his goalbound effort wide. 6

High: Handed his first home league start for Town, the crowd were in his corner. One or two nerves in first-half. Some decent things too. 6

Hogg: Against a strong trio in Browne, Whiteman and Johnson, could not dictate in the first period. Kept going, to be fair. 6

O'Brien: A very welcome returnee for the hosts. Could not inspire on a tough night, but effort could not be faulted - especially on his first game back after Covid. 6

Thomas: Looked the player most likely in the first half for Town and had one of two semi-dangerous moments.. Came to life again in the final quarter. Hit the post late on. 7

Ward: Started on the right of a front three before Town switched to 3-5-2. Made some errors in possession and had little impact in the final third. Subbed at the break. 5

Koroma: Could not impose himself in the first half . Improved with the presence of Campbell next to him in the second half and was more of a threat. 6

Substitutes: Campbell (Ward 45). Brought in to add some much-needed physicality up top for Town and rough Preston up a bit. 7

Holmes (O'Brien 70). Played through by Koroma for the decisive moment. 6

Vallejo (Lees 76). One super ball to set up a chance for Thomas. 6

Not used: Schofield, Rhodes, Sinani, Aarons.

