John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Nicholls: Handed his home league debut for the club in place of Ryan Schofield. Preston had dominant spells, but he did not have a great deal to do. One dodgy late moment. 6

Turton: Had his hands full with Preston left wing-back Earl, who was a real outlet for North End in the first half. Stuck to his guns. 6

Lees: Promoted to the starting line-up ahead of kick-off after Matt Pearson felt unwell in the warm-up. Not ideal circumstances, but his commitment was typical Lees. 7

Sarr: Made a key goalline clearance to keep out Evans' effort. A couple of sloppy moments in possession, but pretty stout in the main and displayed some proper defending. Nice and solid. 8

Colwill: Had one very dodgy early moment when he was dispossessed by Johnson. Thankfully recovered to deflect his goalbound effort wide. 6

High: Handed his first home league start for Town, the crowd were in his corner. One or two nerves in first-half. Some decent things too. 6

Hogg: Against a strong trio in Browne, Whiteman and Johnson, could not dictate in the first period. Kept going, to be fair. 6

O'Brien: A very welcome returnee for the hosts. Could not inspire on a tough night, but effort could not be faulted - especially on his first game back after Covid. 6

Thomas: Looked the player most likely in the first half for Town and had one of two semi-dangerous moments.. Came to life again in the final quarter. Hit the post late on. 7

Ward: Started on the right of a front three before Town switched to 3-5-2. Made some errors in possession and had little impact in the final third. Subbed at the break. 5

Koroma: Could not impose himself in the first half . Improved with the presence of Campbell next to him in the second half and was more of a threat. 6

Substitutes: Campbell (Ward 45). Brought in to add some much-needed physicality up top for Town and rough Preston up a bit. 7

Holmes (O'Brien 70). Played through by Koroma for the decisive moment. 6

Vallejo (Lees 76). One super ball to set up a chance for Thomas. 6