Nicholls: Continued his excellent season with a commanding performance. Certainly earned his corn. 8

Turton: Promoted back to the first team line-up and was posed a fair few questions in the second half. 6

Pearson: Had to be attentive with Swansea full of clever movement. Some heroic blocks as Swansea laid siege in second half. 8

Danel Sinani celebrates after putting Huddersfield in front against Swansea. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Lees: Had to stay strong in the face of fierce Swansea pressure and did. 8

Toffolo: Pushed forward well in the first half. Less of a force in second. 5

Thomas: Worked hard off the ball, but couldn't dictate. 5

Hogg: His first league start in almost a month and a half and he had to dig in at times. 5

O'Brien: Posed problems with his runs for Swansea and was a real goal threat. Had three chances 7

Sinani: In the right place to tuck away his fourth of the campaign. Made way at the interval, presumably with an injury issue. 7

Ward: Some of his hold-up play was of the highest order in the first-half. Little to feed off in second. 6

Koroma: Proved a threat down the left and carried on from where he left off last weekend in the first half. Harder on the restart. 6

Substitutes: High (Sinani 45). Made one error which was fortunately not punished. 5

Pipa (Koroma 72). Set up a couple of chances. 6

Rhodes (Turton 86).