Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Swansea City

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 5:02 pm

Nicholls: Continued his excellent season with a commanding performance. Certainly earned his corn. 8

Turton: Promoted back to the first team line-up and was posed a fair few questions in the second half. 6

Pearson: Had to be attentive with Swansea full of clever movement. Some heroic blocks as Swansea laid siege in second half. 8

Danel Sinani celebrates after putting Huddersfield in front against Swansea. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Lees: Had to stay strong in the face of fierce Swansea pressure and did. 8

Toffolo: Pushed forward well in the first half. Less of a force in second. 5

Thomas: Worked hard off the ball, but couldn't dictate. 5

Hogg: His first league start in almost a month and a half and he had to dig in at times. 5

O'Brien: Posed problems with his runs for Swansea and was a real goal threat. Had three chances 7

Sinani: In the right place to tuck away his fourth of the campaign. Made way at the interval, presumably with an injury issue. 7

Ward: Some of his hold-up play was of the highest order in the first-half. Little to feed off in second. 6

Koroma: Proved a threat down the left and carried on from where he left off last weekend in the first half. Harder on the restart. 6

Substitutes: High (Sinani 45). Made one error which was fortunately not punished. 5

Pipa (Koroma 72). Set up a couple of chances. 6

Rhodes (Turton 86).

Not used: Bilokapic, Ruffels, Sarr, Russell.

