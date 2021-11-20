Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against West Brom

Nicholls: Protected well throughout the game. 7
Pearson: Produced three excellent first-half blocks and defended properly and sturdily. 8
Sarr: Strong and authoritative on his first-team return. 8
Colwill: Aside from one dodgy early moment, did well. 7
Turton: Got through a spate of work and contributed to a good team display. 7
O’Brien: The captain's armband sat well on his shoulders. Excellent in the battleground and the dominant force. 9
High: He and O'Brien outshone and outworked Mowatt and Livermore. 8
Toffolo: An ourlet on the left and bombed forward on a number of occasions. 8
Thomas: Showed an unquenchable desire and work-rate. 7
Ward: Worked his socks off and posed issues for Albion's defence. Missed a big chance to make it 2-0 before being substituted. Gave his all. 7
Sinani: In the right place to score early on and his work on and off the ball was striking. 7
Substitutes: Camobell (Ward 68), 7; Ruffels (Thomas 86); Russell (Sinani 90)
Not used: Schofield, Odubeko, Koroma, Aarons.