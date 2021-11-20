Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against West Brom

Huddersfield Town's Ollie Turton goes down under pressure from West Brom's Conor Townsend. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Nicholls: Protected well throughout the game. 7

Pearson: Produced three excellent first-half blocks and defended properly and sturdily. 8

Sarr: Strong and authoritative on his first-team return. 8

Colwill: Aside from one dodgy early moment, did well. 7

Turton: Got through a spate of work and contributed to a good team display. 7

O’Brien: The captain's armband sat well on his shoulders. Excellent in the battleground and the dominant force. 9

High: He and O'Brien outshone and outworked Mowatt and Livermore. 8

Toffolo: An ourlet on the left and bombed forward on a number of occasions. 8

Thomas: Showed an unquenchable desire and work-rate. 7

Ward: Worked his socks off and posed issues for Albion's defence. Missed a big chance to make it 2-0 before being substituted. Gave his all. 7

Sinani: In the right place to score early on and his work on and off the ball was striking. 7

Substitutes: Camobell (Ward 68), 7; Ruffels (Thomas 86); Russell (Sinani 90)