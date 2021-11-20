Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against West Brom

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against West Brom at the John Smith's Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 4:57 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 4:58 pm
Huddersfield Town's Ollie Turton goes down under pressure from West Brom's Conor Townsend. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Nicholls: Protected well throughout the game. 7

Pearson: Produced three excellent first-half blocks and defended properly and sturdily. 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sarr: Strong and authoritative on his first-team return. 8

Colwill: Aside from one dodgy early moment, did well. 7

Turton: Got through a spate of work and contributed to a good team display. 7

O’Brien: The captain's armband sat well on his shoulders. Excellent in the battleground and the dominant force. 9

High: He and O'Brien outshone and outworked Mowatt and Livermore. 8

Toffolo: An ourlet on the left and bombed forward on a number of occasions. 8

Thomas: Showed an unquenchable desire and work-rate. 7

Ward: Worked his socks off and posed issues for Albion's defence. Missed a big chance to make it 2-0 before being substituted. Gave his all. 7

Sinani: In the right place to score early on and his work on and off the ball was striking. 7

Substitutes: Camobell (Ward 68), 7; Ruffels (Thomas 86); Russell (Sinani 90)

Not used: Schofield, Odubeko, Koroma, Aarons.

West Brom