Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Wigan Athletic
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Wigan Athletic at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Nicholls: Nervousness in possession almost cost a goal in second half. Little chance with the penalty, but positioning poor for winner. 4
Lees: Positioned on the right of a ‘three’ and not in the centre. Took the plaudits for the leveller, but then turned by Lang for the winner. 5
Helik: Handed his first game time since March 19 and a debut for the Terriers. Looked decidedly rusty and was second-best to Magennis. 5
Mbete: Making his bow, like Helik. Penalised for a panicking looking challenge which led to Wigan’s opener. Looked decidedly shaky. 5
Turton: Operated as right wing-back and like several Town players, he had a first half which was nothing to write home about. Came off at the break. 5
Kasumu: Clearly likes a tackle. In his first start for Town, at the centre of a non-penalty in the second half. But no means picture-perfect, but showed bite and didn’t hide. 6
Rudoni: Could not get into the game and fired a half-chance wide in the first half. Had Town’s first effort’s on target. 5
Nakayama: Played quite centrally. Energy and effort yes, but the decision-making and poise was more awry. Missed a massive chance and went close with a free-kick. 5
Thomas: Plenty on his shoulders as Town’s go-to man and did not perform. Some poor quality set-pieces in first half. Got the hook. 4
Ward: Missed a glorious, glorious chance when it looked easier to score. Did not let it affect him and showed character, setting up the leveller. 6
Holmes: Set up the aforesaid golden opportunity for Ward. Things did not always come off for sure, but kept going. 6
Substitutes: Kesler-Hayden (Turton 45). Played a part in the equaliser. But some sloppiness. 5
Jones (Thomas 45). The Welsh lad came on for a senior Welsh international in Thomas. Bright and added hunger and energy. Had one chance. 6
Anjorin (Holmes 57). Little impact. 5
Rhodes (Mbete 65). Smashed a shot against the upright. 6
Not used: Bilokapic, Russell, Ruffels