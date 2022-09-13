Nicholls: Nervousness in possession almost cost a goal in second half. Little chance with the penalty, but positioning poor for winner. 4

Lees: Positioned on the right of a ‘three’ and not in the centre. Took the plaudits for the leveller, but then turned by Lang for the winner. 5

Helik: Handed his first game time since March 19 and a debut for the Terriers. Looked decidedly rusty and was second-best to Magennis. 5

Huddersfield Town welcomed Wigan Athletic to the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Mbete: Making his bow, like Helik. Penalised for a panicking looking challenge which led to Wigan’s opener. Looked decidedly shaky. 5

Turton: Operated as right wing-back and like several Town players, he had a first half which was nothing to write home about. Came off at the break. 5

Kasumu: Clearly likes a tackle. In his first start for Town, at the centre of a non-penalty in the second half. But no means picture-perfect, but showed bite and didn’t hide. 6

Rudoni: Could not get into the game and fired a half-chance wide in the first half. Had Town’s first effort’s on target. 5

Nakayama: Played quite centrally. Energy and effort yes, but the decision-making and poise was more awry. Missed a massive chance and went close with a free-kick. 5

Thomas: Plenty on his shoulders as Town’s go-to man and did not perform. Some poor quality set-pieces in first half. Got the hook. 4

Ward: Missed a glorious, glorious chance when it looked easier to score. Did not let it affect him and showed character, setting up the leveller. 6

Holmes: Set up the aforesaid golden opportunity for Ward. Things did not always come off for sure, but kept going. 6

Substitutes: Kesler-Hayden (Turton 45). Played a part in the equaliser. But some sloppiness. 5

Jones (Thomas 45). The Welsh lad came on for a senior Welsh international in Thomas. Bright and added hunger and energy. Had one chance. 6

Anjorin (Holmes 57). Little impact. 5

Rhodes (Mbete 65). Smashed a shot against the upright. 6