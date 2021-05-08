Ratings: How Rotherham United fared at Cardiff City

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s final game of the Championship season at Cardiff City.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th May 2021, 3:14 pm
Action from Rotherham United's final-day game at Cardiff City. Picture: Getty Images.

Blackman: Little to do in and a day for doing the basics. But was beaten at the death, cruelly. 6

Ihiekwe: Lucky not to be red-carded following a high challenge on Ng. The Millers have probably earned that luck. 7

Wood: Strong and commanding and marshalled the backline. Missed a good first-half chance and made a brilliant second-half challenge on Moore. The result was tough on his efforts. 8

A MacDonald: Went close in the first period and was solid on his first-team return. Made one great second-half tackle. 7

Harding: No frills and fuss and got through plenty of work in another ultra-consistent showing. 7

Jozefzoon: A shock promotion and vindicated that decision with a vibrant performance. 7

Wiles: Great tenacity and energy and emptied the tank. Gave absolutely everything. 8

Wing: Produced a dream strike to put the Millers in front. Missed a big, big chance to seal it. 8

Giles: Posed plenty of problems and has ended the season pretty well. 8

Crooks: Gave every ounce of effort and was a dominant figure. His work-rate was colossal. 8

Smith: More at it than of late and producing a huge effort and troubled Cardiff throughout 7.

Substitutes: Lindsay (Jozefzoon 62), 7; Mattovk (Wiles 87); Ogbene (Wing 90); Ladapo (Ihiekwe 90).

Not used: Johansson, Mattock, Olosunde, S.MacDonald, Barlaser, Sadlier.