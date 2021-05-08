Ratings: How Rotherham United fared at Cardiff City

Action from Rotherham United's final-day game at Cardiff City. Picture: Getty Images.

Blackman: Little to do in and a day for doing the basics. But was beaten at the death, cruelly. 6

Ihiekwe: Lucky not to be red-carded following a high challenge on Ng. The Millers have probably earned that luck. 7

Wood: Strong and commanding and marshalled the backline. Missed a good first-half chance and made a brilliant second-half challenge on Moore. The result was tough on his efforts. 8

A MacDonald: Went close in the first period and was solid on his first-team return. Made one great second-half tackle. 7

Harding: No frills and fuss and got through plenty of work in another ultra-consistent showing. 7

Jozefzoon: A shock promotion and vindicated that decision with a vibrant performance. 7

Wiles: Great tenacity and energy and emptied the tank. Gave absolutely everything. 8

Wing: Produced a dream strike to put the Millers in front. Missed a big, big chance to seal it. 8

Giles: Posed plenty of problems and has ended the season pretty well. 8

Crooks: Gave every ounce of effort and was a dominant figure. His work-rate was colossal. 8

Smith: More at it than of late and producing a huge effort and troubled Cardiff throughout 7.

Substitutes: Lindsay (Jozefzoon 62), 7; Mattovk (Wiles 87); Ogbene (Wing 90); Ladapo (Ihiekwe 90).