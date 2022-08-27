Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johansson: Nothing to do at all in first half. Key second-half save to thwart Hogan early in the second half, that said and made a couple of late blocks to keep his clean sheet. 7

Hall: Showed no hesitation in venturing forward. Went close with a downward header just before opener. Made some key blocks early in second half. 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood: Strong at the back and Blues simply couldn’t cope with him at the other end. Two goals, his first double since Wembley. Brilliant. 9

Humphreys: Had a decent partnership with Bramall. But unfortunately, had to make way with what appeared to be a hamstring injury early in the second period. 7

Norton-Cuffy: Comfortable with the ball at his feet and showed nice close control. Not a speedster like Bramall on the other flank. Nice home debut. 7

Rathbone: Involved a fair bit and often at the heart of it. 7

Barlaser: Classy cross for the breakthrough. His penalty was poor, but his cross for the second was a dream. Some comeback. 7

Wiles: Missed a big chance ahead of the break and his frustration was there to see. Kept going. 7

Bramall: Burst into the game in super fashion. Played a part in opener and quickly set up Ogbene for a chance he should have buried. A pity when he came off with injury. 8

Ogbene: Troubled Blues repeatedly and won a penalty after being tugged back by Roberts. Continued his impressive start to the campaign. Millers need to keep hold of him and if they do that, it will be the best news in the final week of the window. 8

Washington: Quiet in the first half, although his graft is always there. Did test Ruddy with a shot in the second half before making way in the final quarter. 6

Substitutes: Harding (Humphreys 49) 6. Came on against his former club after Humphreys’ injury.

Ferguson (Bramall 52), 6. Entered the fray for another player to go off injured in Bramall. 6

Eaves (Washington 74), 6; High (Rathbone 74), 6.