Ratings: 'Inexcusable', 'Went to pieces': Some 4s and 5s as Huddersfield Town players suffer badly against Swansea after horror loss

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Swansea City at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:23 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST

Nicholls: One important and excellent first-half save to thwart Fulton. No chance for the goals. Left totally exposed by the end. 6

Pearson: Went to pieces in the final quarter. 4

Helik: A losing battle as the game progressed. 5

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma rues missing a great opportunity against Swansea City. Picture: Tony JohnsonHuddersfield Town's Josh Koroma rues missing a great opportunity against Swansea City. Picture: Tony Johnson
Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma rues missing a great opportunity against Swansea City. Picture: Tony Johnson

Lees: In the right place on a few occasions in first half. It got tougher and succumbed to injury late on. 5

Spencer: Was up against a real livewire in Ronaldo. 6

Kasumu: One of few players to emerge with any real credit. 6

Matos: Sacrificed on the hour, not much impact. 5

Thomas: Energy, heart and drive. Led any fight on show. Won’t be around if Town go down. 7

Rudoni: Played as the ten and did not have the effect he can. 5

Koroma: Ballooned a huge chance over in second half. Decision making again suspect at times. 5

Burgzorg: Expended plenty of energy. But produced an inexcusable moment in second half at 0-0. Booed off. 4

Substitutes: Ward (Burgzorg 60). Hit post. 6

Headley (Spencer 60) 5.

Healey (Matos 61) 5.

Jackson (Lees 88).

Not used: Maxwell, Radulovic, Edwards, Turton, Wiles.

