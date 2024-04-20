Ratings: 'Inexcusable', 'Went to pieces': Some 4s and 5s as Huddersfield Town players suffer badly against Swansea after horror loss
Nicholls: One important and excellent first-half save to thwart Fulton. No chance for the goals. Left totally exposed by the end. 6
Pearson: Went to pieces in the final quarter. 4
Helik: A losing battle as the game progressed. 5
Lees: In the right place on a few occasions in first half. It got tougher and succumbed to injury late on. 5
Spencer: Was up against a real livewire in Ronaldo. 6
Kasumu: One of few players to emerge with any real credit. 6
Matos: Sacrificed on the hour, not much impact. 5
Thomas: Energy, heart and drive. Led any fight on show. Won’t be around if Town go down. 7
Rudoni: Played as the ten and did not have the effect he can. 5
Koroma: Ballooned a huge chance over in second half. Decision making again suspect at times. 5
Burgzorg: Expended plenty of energy. But produced an inexcusable moment in second half at 0-0. Booed off. 4
Substitutes: Ward (Burgzorg 60). Hit post. 6
Headley (Spencer 60) 5.
Healey (Matos 61) 5.
Jackson (Lees 88).
Not used: Maxwell, Radulovic, Edwards, Turton, Wiles.
