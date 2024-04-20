Nicholls: One important and excellent first-half save to thwart Fulton. No chance for the goals. Left totally exposed by the end. 6

Pearson: Went to pieces in the final quarter. 4

Helik: A losing battle as the game progressed. 5

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma rues missing a great opportunity against Swansea City. Picture: Tony Johnson

Lees: In the right place on a few occasions in first half. It got tougher and succumbed to injury late on. 5

Spencer: Was up against a real livewire in Ronaldo. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasumu: One of few players to emerge with any real credit. 6

Matos: Sacrificed on the hour, not much impact. 5

Thomas: Energy, heart and drive. Led any fight on show. Won’t be around if Town go down. 7

Rudoni: Played as the ten and did not have the effect he can. 5

Koroma: Ballooned a huge chance over in second half. Decision making again suspect at times. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgzorg: Expended plenty of energy. But produced an inexcusable moment in second half at 0-0. Booed off. 4

Substitutes: Ward (Burgzorg 60). Hit post. 6

Headley (Spencer 60) 5.

Healey (Matos 61) 5.

Jackson (Lees 88).