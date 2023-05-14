Ratings: Jamie Walker the star for Bradford City with contributions from Scott Banks and Alex Gilliead against Carlisle

All Sections
HERE are the Bradford City ratings from Sunday evening’s League Two play-off semi-final first leg at home to Carlisle United.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th May 2023, 20:58 BST

Lewis: A night for doing the basics well. In the right place in the second half.. His free-kick led to Walker’s strike. 6

Halliday: No encore following his show-stopping strike against Orient. Back to the day job. 6

Stubbs: A night for discipline and concentration against four different Carlisle forwards and the deadball prowess of Moxon. 7

Bradford City's Jamie Walker celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Bradford. Picture date: Sunday May 14, 2023.
Crichlow: Kept pretty busy in second half. Fortunate when one error was not exposed. 6

Ridehalgh: An outball on the left and showed his experience. 7

Gilliead: Clocked up the hard yards for the cause. Tireless 7

Clayton: Had to stay disciplined in the pivot position. 6

Smallwood: Had to be on-message against a proficient Carlisle side. 6

Banks: His pace and directness caused issues for the Cumbrians, particularly in the first half. 7

Walker: Carlisle struggled to take care of him. Coolly-taken goal and posted plenty of threat with his deft movement. Soldiered on after going down twice. 8

Cook: Played his part in City’s opener against an old club. No goals, but put himself about for the cause. 6

Substitutes: Osadebe (Walker 65) 6.

Derbyshire (Clayton 87), Platt (Banks 87).

Not used: Doyle, East, Derbyshire, Pereira, Nevers.

