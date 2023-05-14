Ratings: Jamie Walker the star for Bradford City with contributions from Scott Banks and Alex Gilliead against Carlisle

HERE are the Bradford City ratings from Sunday evening’s League Two play-off semi-final first leg at home to Carlisle United.

Lewis: A night for doing the basics well. In the right place in the second half.. His free-kick led to Walker’s strike. 6

Halliday: No encore following his show-stopping strike against Orient. Back to the day job. 6

Stubbs: A night for discipline and concentration against four different Carlisle forwards and the deadball prowess of Moxon. 7

Bradford City's Jamie Walker celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg match at the University of Bradford Stadium, Bradford. Picture date: Sunday May 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Bradford. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Crichlow: Kept pretty busy in second half. Fortunate when one error was not exposed. 6

Ridehalgh: An outball on the left and showed his experience. 7

Gilliead: Clocked up the hard yards for the cause. Tireless 7

Clayton: Had to stay disciplined in the pivot position. 6

Smallwood: Had to be on-message against a proficient Carlisle side. 6

Banks: His pace and directness caused issues for the Cumbrians, particularly in the first half. 7

Walker: Carlisle struggled to take care of him. Coolly-taken goal and posted plenty of threat with his deft movement. Soldiered on after going down twice. 8

Cook: Played his part in City’s opener against an old club. No goals, but put himself about for the cause. 6

Substitutes: Osadebe (Walker 65) 6.

Derbyshire (Clayton 87), Platt (Banks 87).