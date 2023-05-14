Ratings: Jamie Walker the star for Bradford City with contributions from Scott Banks and Alex Gilliead against Carlisle

Lewis: A night for doing the basics well. In the right place in the second half.. His free-kick led to Walker’s strike. 6
Halliday: No encore following his show-stopping strike against Orient. Back to the day job. 6
Stubbs: A night for discipline and concentration against four different Carlisle forwards and the deadball prowess of Moxon. 7
Crichlow: Kept pretty busy in second half. Fortunate when one error was not exposed. 6
Ridehalgh: An outball on the left and showed his experience. 7
Gilliead: Clocked up the hard yards for the cause. Tireless 7
Clayton: Had to stay disciplined in the pivot position. 6
Smallwood: Had to be on-message against a proficient Carlisle side. 6
Banks: His pace and directness caused issues for the Cumbrians, particularly in the first half. 7
Walker: Carlisle struggled to take care of him. Coolly-taken goal and posted plenty of threat with his deft movement. Soldiered on after going down twice. 8
Cook: Played his part in City’s opener against an old club. No goals, but put himself about for the cause. 6
Substitutes: Osadebe (Walker 65) 6.
Derbyshire (Clayton 87), Platt (Banks 87).
Not used: Doyle, East, Derbyshire, Pereira, Nevers.