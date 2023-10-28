All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Ratings: 'Mercurial talent secured redemption': Jaden Philogene is the stand-out for Hull City versus Preston

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Preston North End at the MKM Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST

Allsop: Nothing to do in the first period. Made a big save in last ten minutes to deny Evans. 6

Coyle: Had to keep his eye on Millar, who threatened with his trickery and pace. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jones: Survived a couple of half-shouts for penalties. One looked close. 6

Most Popular
Jaden Philogene, Hull City's matchwinner against Preston. Picture: Getty.Jaden Philogene, Hull City's matchwinner against Preston. Picture: Getty.
Jaden Philogene, Hull City's matchwinner against Preston. Picture: Getty.

McLoughlin: Steady away on the day. 7

Greaves: Produced a nice axis with Philogene and went close to scoring in second half. 7

Traore: Handed a central midfield brief. Brilliant last-ditch challenge prevented PNE from going ahead shortly before City did. 7

Seri: His lovely pass to Philogene should have been dispatched just before the break. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lokilo: Back in the starting line-up, went close early in the second half with a low drive. 6

Twine: Showed excellent technique with a free-kick which went close. 6

Philogene: Looked the one irritant for Preston, but missed a glaring chance before the break. More than made up for it with the wonderful breakthrough. Mercurial talent secured redemption. 8

Delap: Looked up for it against the club where he previously spent an unsuccessful loan spell. Prodigious work ethic. 6

Substitutes: Docherty (Lokilo 72), 6.

Christie (Traore 80), 6.

Vinagre (Philogene 90+5).

Unused substitutes: Ingram, Tufan, Sinik, Vaughan, Smith, Connolly.

Related topics:PrestonPreston North End