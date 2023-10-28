HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Preston North End at the MKM Stadium.

Allsop: Nothing to do in the first period. Made a big save in last ten minutes to deny Evans. 6

Coyle: Had to keep his eye on Millar, who threatened with his trickery and pace. 6

Jones: Survived a couple of half-shouts for penalties. One looked close. 6

Jaden Philogene, Hull City's matchwinner against Preston. Picture: Getty.

McLoughlin: Steady away on the day. 7

Greaves: Produced a nice axis with Philogene and went close to scoring in second half. 7

Traore: Handed a central midfield brief. Brilliant last-ditch challenge prevented PNE from going ahead shortly before City did. 7

Seri: His lovely pass to Philogene should have been dispatched just before the break. 7

Lokilo: Back in the starting line-up, went close early in the second half with a low drive. 6

Twine: Showed excellent technique with a free-kick which went close. 6

Philogene: Looked the one irritant for Preston, but missed a glaring chance before the break. More than made up for it with the wonderful breakthrough. Mercurial talent secured redemption. 8

Delap: Looked up for it against the club where he previously spent an unsuccessful loan spell. Prodigious work ethic. 6

Substitutes: Docherty (Lokilo 72), 6.

Christie (Traore 80), 6.

Vinagre (Philogene 90+5).