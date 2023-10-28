Ratings: 'Mercurial talent secured redemption': Jaden Philogene is the stand-out for Hull City versus Preston
Allsop: Nothing to do in the first period. Made a big save in last ten minutes to deny Evans. 6
Coyle: Had to keep his eye on Millar, who threatened with his trickery and pace. 6
Jones: Survived a couple of half-shouts for penalties. One looked close. 6
McLoughlin: Steady away on the day. 7
Greaves: Produced a nice axis with Philogene and went close to scoring in second half. 7
Traore: Handed a central midfield brief. Brilliant last-ditch challenge prevented PNE from going ahead shortly before City did. 7
Seri: His lovely pass to Philogene should have been dispatched just before the break. 7
Lokilo: Back in the starting line-up, went close early in the second half with a low drive. 6
Twine: Showed excellent technique with a free-kick which went close. 6
Philogene: Looked the one irritant for Preston, but missed a glaring chance before the break. More than made up for it with the wonderful breakthrough. Mercurial talent secured redemption. 8
Delap: Looked up for it against the club where he previously spent an unsuccessful loan spell. Prodigious work ethic. 6
Substitutes: Docherty (Lokilo 72), 6.
Christie (Traore 80), 6.
Vinagre (Philogene 90+5).
Unused substitutes: Ingram, Tufan, Sinik, Vaughan, Smith, Connolly.