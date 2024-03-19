Ratings: One 7 but plenty of 5s as Bradford City players suffer for the third time in a week at Valley Parade as they crash against Notts County in League Two
S Walker: Prevented Notts from enjoying a bigger margin of victory. 7
Oyegoke: First league start since October 3 in final game of Mark Hughes era. One barnstorming second-half run. 5
Ridehalgh: Unlucky in the build-up to the goal. Hard going in second half. 5
Kelly: Switched off for a split second for Langstaff’s opener. 5
Halliday: Back in the side and effort couldn’t be faulted in difficult night. Booked. 5
Gilliead: Copped a first-half caution against a tricky Notts side who had midfield poise. Grimaced as he injured his hamstring in the second. 5
Smallwood: A tough second half summed up by a booking. 5
J Walker: City wanted more from him. 5
Richards: Involved in first half, less so in second. 5
Smith: Remained in the side from Saturday, but did not make much impact. 5
Cook: Not his night. 5.
Substitutes: Chapman (Gilliead 53), 6; Oduor (Richards 71), 5; McDonald (Walker 71), 5; Wright (Smith 71), 5.
Not used: Doyle, Platt, Pointon.