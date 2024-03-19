Ratings: One 7 but plenty of 5s as Bradford City players suffer for the third time in a week at Valley Parade as they crash against Notts County in League Two

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings in Tuesday night’s League Two game against Notts County at Valley Parade.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Mar 2024, 21:43 GMT

S Walker: Prevented Notts from enjoying a bigger margin of victory. 7

Oyegoke: First league start since October 3 in final game of Mark Hughes era. One barnstorming second-half run. 5

Ridehalgh: Unlucky in the build-up to the goal. Hard going in second half. 5

Bradford City's Sam Walker. Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty ImagesBradford City's Sam Walker. Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images
Bradford City's Sam Walker. Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

Kelly: Switched off for a split second for Langstaff’s opener. 5

Halliday: Back in the side and effort couldn’t be faulted in difficult night. Booked. 5

Gilliead: Copped a first-half caution against a tricky Notts side who had midfield poise. Grimaced as he injured his hamstring in the second. 5

Smallwood: A tough second half summed up by a booking. 5

J Walker: City wanted more from him. 5

Richards: Involved in first half, less so in second. 5

Smith: Remained in the side from Saturday, but did not make much impact. 5

Cook: Not his night. 5.

Substitutes: Chapman (Gilliead 53), 6; Oduor (Richards 71), 5; McDonald (Walker 71), 5; Wright (Smith 71), 5.

Not used: Doyle, Platt, Pointon.

