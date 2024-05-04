Ratings: One big 8 but far too many 5s as Hull City's Championship season and play-off bid ends with a whimper

Allsop: No chance with the goal. One big first-half save. 6

Slater: Tried to drive on City in the second half. 6

Jones: At full-stretch on occasions as Argyle pressed down the right. 6

Hull City's Fabio Carvalho and Plymouth Argyle's Adam Randell in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Home Park. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Greaves: Held it together at times. A class act. 8

Jacob: Beaten by Edwards for the first goal. Whittaker bothered him at times. 5

Seri: Could not dictate as he can. 6

Morton: One or two nice touches, but not a great deal else. 5

Philogene: Tested Cooper in the second half, but very subdued by his standards. 5

Carvalho: Unsatisfactory performance and couldn’t produce the magic Hull craved. 5

Tufan: Frustrating first half and got the hook at the interval. Couldn’t get into the game. 5

Delap: Fired one shot at Cooper, but not the game he would have wanted, for sure. Replaced at the break. 5

Substitutes: Ohio (Delap 45) 6.

Omur (Tufan 45) 6.

Coyle (Slater 61) 6.

Giles (Jacob 61) 6.

Sharp (Morton 78) 6.