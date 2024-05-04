Ratings: One big 8 but far too many 5s as Hull City's Championship season and play-off bid ends with a whimper
Allsop: No chance with the goal. One big first-half save. 6
Slater: Tried to drive on City in the second half. 6
Jones: At full-stretch on occasions as Argyle pressed down the right. 6
Greaves: Held it together at times. A class act. 8
Jacob: Beaten by Edwards for the first goal. Whittaker bothered him at times. 5
Seri: Could not dictate as he can. 6
Morton: One or two nice touches, but not a great deal else. 5
Philogene: Tested Cooper in the second half, but very subdued by his standards. 5
Carvalho: Unsatisfactory performance and couldn’t produce the magic Hull craved. 5
Tufan: Frustrating first half and got the hook at the interval. Couldn’t get into the game. 5
Delap: Fired one shot at Cooper, but not the game he would have wanted, for sure. Replaced at the break. 5
Substitutes: Ohio (Delap 45) 6.
Omur (Tufan 45) 6.
Coyle (Slater 61) 6.
Giles (Jacob 61) 6.
Sharp (Morton 78) 6.
Not used: Ingram, McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore.
