Ratings: One eight and a handful of sevens as Huddersfield Town deliver heart-warming second-half v Southampton

HERE are the Huddersfield Town ratings v Southampton.
Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT

Maxwell: Handed his first league start after Nicholls’ injury and proved a safe last line of defence. Made a couple of pretty smart saves. 7

Jackson: Terrific energy, attitude and determination once again. And a sweet goal 8

Pearson: Sulemana was an irritant early on. But stayed strong and resolute. 7

Helik: Adam Armstrong nipped in front of him for goal. But was pretty on-message. Did miss one decent chance. 6

Lees: Booked for an old-school second-half challenge on Fraser. Did his job. 7

Headley: Another unfortunate addition to Town’s long injury count. Booked. 6

Kasumu: Put in a good shift in his comeback game before making way. 7

Huddersfield Town goalscorer Ben Jackson.Huddersfield Town goalscorer Ben Jackson.
Huddersfield Town goalscorer Ben Jackson.

Hogg: Soldiered on after an early knock. Town need him in these hard times. 6

Thomas: Took a certain amount of leadership and responsibility, even if some things didn’t come off. 6

Koroma: Went up top after Harratt’s unfortunate injury and troubled Saints in his comeback game. 7

Harratt: Looked a picture of anguish when he left the fray with an early hamstring issue. 6

Substitutes: Nakayama (Harratt 21), 6.

Burgzorg (Headley 65), 6.

Diarra (Koroma 73), 6.

Edmonds-Green (Kasumu 73) 6.

Not used: Chapman, Edwards, Austerfield.

