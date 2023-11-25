Ratings: One eight and a handful of sevens as Huddersfield Town deliver heart-warming second-half v Southampton
Maxwell: Handed his first league start after Nicholls’ injury and proved a safe last line of defence. Made a couple of pretty smart saves. 7
Jackson: Terrific energy, attitude and determination once again. And a sweet goal 8
Pearson: Sulemana was an irritant early on. But stayed strong and resolute. 7
Helik: Adam Armstrong nipped in front of him for goal. But was pretty on-message. Did miss one decent chance. 6
Lees: Booked for an old-school second-half challenge on Fraser. Did his job. 7
Headley: Another unfortunate addition to Town’s long injury count. Booked. 6
Kasumu: Put in a good shift in his comeback game before making way. 7
Hogg: Soldiered on after an early knock. Town need him in these hard times. 6
Thomas: Took a certain amount of leadership and responsibility, even if some things didn’t come off. 6
Koroma: Went up top after Harratt’s unfortunate injury and troubled Saints in his comeback game. 7
Harratt: Looked a picture of anguish when he left the fray with an early hamstring issue. 6
Substitutes: Nakayama (Harratt 21), 6.
Burgzorg (Headley 65), 6.
Diarra (Koroma 73), 6.
Edmonds-Green (Kasumu 73) 6.
Not used: Chapman, Edwards, Austerfield.