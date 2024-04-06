Ratings: One life-saving 8 for a Huddersfield Town player and some sturdy defensive 7s versus Millwall
Nicholls: One of those days when he did not have much to do. 6
Spencer: Relished the duels and was strong and typically committed. A real find. 7
Pearson: A few dodgy early moments. But eventually got with it. 6
Helik: Stood tall in difficult wind-strewn conditions. 7
Jackson: Restored to the side and looked very rusty. Booked and replaced at the interval. 4
Thomas: Another daft booking. Drove on Town at junctures as he does. 6
Kasumu: Had to assume responsibility in absence of Hogg and Rudoni and did. Mature. 7
Matos: Put himself about as he does. Industry and bite. 7
Koroma: Should have gone with his left foot for a big first-half chance. It just wouldn’t go in. 6
Burgzorg: Worried Millwall at times and watched his line a bit more after his offside-fest versus Coventry. 6
Radulovic: One or two nice moments, but still looks a player who is getting to grips with the level. 6
Substitutes: Headley (Jackson 45) 6.
Healey (Radulovic 62) 8. Life-saving moment in Town’s season. 8
Ward (Koroma 70) 6.
Wiles (Matos 82).
Edwards (Spencer 82).
Not used: Maxwell, Turton, Jones, Iorpenda.
