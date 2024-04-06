Ratings: One life-saving 8 for a Huddersfield Town player and some sturdy defensive 7s versus Millwall

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Nicholls: One of those days when he did not have much to do. 6

Spencer: Relished the duels and was strong and typically committed. A real find. 7

Pearson: A few dodgy early moments. But eventually got with it. 6

Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu is brought down by Millwall's Zian Flemming. Picture: Bruce RollinsonHuddersfield Town's David Kasumu is brought down by Millwall's Zian Flemming. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu is brought down by Millwall's Zian Flemming. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Helik: Stood tall in difficult wind-strewn conditions. 7

Jackson: Restored to the side and looked very rusty. Booked and replaced at the interval. 4

Thomas: Another daft booking. Drove on Town at junctures as he does. 6

Kasumu: Had to assume responsibility in absence of Hogg and Rudoni and did. Mature. 7

Matos: Put himself about as he does. Industry and bite. 7

Koroma: Should have gone with his left foot for a big first-half chance. It just wouldn’t go in. 6

Burgzorg: Worried Millwall at times and watched his line a bit more after his offside-fest versus Coventry. 6

Radulovic: One or two nice moments, but still looks a player who is getting to grips with the level. 6

Substitutes: Headley (Jackson 45) 6.

Healey (Radulovic 62) 8. Life-saving moment in Town’s season. 8

Ward (Koroma 70) 6.

Wiles (Matos 82).

Edwards (Spencer 82).

Not used: Maxwell, Turton, Jones, Iorpenda.

