Ratings: One 'mercurial' 8 and some 7's as Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers keep season alive to earn Trophy tie at Bradford City
L Jones: Stayed rooted to his line ahead of Wyke’s early goal and McCann did not look happy. He was happier with a save in the shoot-out. 6
Nixon: Enjoyed his battle with a ‘name’ in Callum McManaman. Game display. 7
Olowu: Struggling for form. But got better after a ropey start. 6
McGrath: A bit nervy at first, but grew into it. Good experience against Wyke. Headed just wide in second half. 6
Rowe: Slotted in at left-back and was dependable. 6
Bailey: Not far away with a first half shot and then showed the way with a cracking header to get Rovers on terms with his first goal for the club. 7
Close: Asserted himself after quiet start. 7
Molyneux: Looked the go-to man for Rovers and the one who had the verve and quality to trouble Wigan. Mercurial. 8
Broadbent: Did not really impose himself on the game. 5
Hurst: One or two dangerous moments. Nicked a penalty in the shoot-out. 6
Carty: Looked up for the fight on his full debut, even if not too much came off. 6
Substitutes: Ironside (Broadbent 62) 6.
Taylor (Carty 82), 6.
Not used: Bottomley, Faulkner, Goodman, Flint, Straughan-Brown.