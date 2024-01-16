All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ratings: One 'mercurial' 8 and some 7's as Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers keep season alive to earn Trophy tie at Bradford City

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers ratings from their last-16 EFL Cup home tie against Wigan Athletic at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 16th Jan 2024, 21:07 GMT

L Jones: Stayed rooted to his line ahead of Wyke’s early goal and McCann did not look happy. He was happier with a save in the shoot-out. 6

Nixon: Enjoyed his battle with a ‘name’ in Callum McManaman. Game display. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olowu: Struggling for form. But got better after a ropey start. 6

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce RollinsonDoncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

McGrath: A bit nervy at first, but grew into it. Good experience against Wyke. Headed just wide in second half. 6

Rowe: Slotted in at left-back and was dependable. 6

Bailey: Not far away with a first half shot and then showed the way with a cracking header to get Rovers on terms with his first goal for the club. 7

Close: Asserted himself after quiet start. 7

Molyneux: Looked the go-to man for Rovers and the one who had the verve and quality to trouble Wigan. Mercurial. 8

Broadbent: Did not really impose himself on the game. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hurst: One or two dangerous moments. Nicked a penalty in the shoot-out. 6

Carty: Looked up for the fight on his full debut, even if not too much came off. 6

Substitutes: Ironside (Broadbent 62) 6.

Taylor (Carty 82), 6.

Not used: Bottomley, Faulkner, Goodman, Flint, Straughan-Brown.

Related topics:Grant McCannBradford CityWigan Athletic