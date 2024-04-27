Ratings: Plenty of bang average 6s on an afternoon when Huddersfield Town are effectively relegated from the Championship

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Apr 2024, 16:58 BST

Nicholls: Not much to do. 6

Pearson: Opener came from down his side. Whole-hearted as per. 6

Helik: Tidy enough at the back. Got forward quite a lot too. 7

Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer battles for possession with Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer battles for possession with Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.
Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer battles for possession with Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

Spencer: Fatal error for Miyoshi’s strike. 6

Turton: Diligent, but almost paid for a second-half mistake. 6

Matos: Plenty of energy but lost out a few times. 6

Kasumu: Did his best on a huge afternoon, even if he was sloppy at times. 6

Rudoni: Tried to make things happen and appeared in some dangerous areas. Set up leveller. 7

Koroma: Grafted, but not much guile. 6

Healey: Revived Town with a huge goal. Posed danger in second half. 7

Ward: Put himself about, but not too much dropped. So close with a late curler. 6

Substitutes: Thomas (Koroma 58) 6.

Wiles (Matos 68), 6.

Radulovic (Turton 79), 6.

Not used: Maxwell, Burgzorg, Headley, Edwards, Jackson, Iorpenda.

