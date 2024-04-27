Ratings: Plenty of bang average 6s on an afternoon when Huddersfield Town are effectively relegated from the Championship
Nicholls: Not much to do. 6
Pearson: Opener came from down his side. Whole-hearted as per. 6
Helik: Tidy enough at the back. Got forward quite a lot too. 7
Spencer: Fatal error for Miyoshi’s strike. 6
Turton: Diligent, but almost paid for a second-half mistake. 6
Matos: Plenty of energy but lost out a few times. 6
Kasumu: Did his best on a huge afternoon, even if he was sloppy at times. 6
Rudoni: Tried to make things happen and appeared in some dangerous areas. Set up leveller. 7
Koroma: Grafted, but not much guile. 6
Healey: Revived Town with a huge goal. Posed danger in second half. 7
Ward: Put himself about, but not too much dropped. So close with a late curler. 6
Substitutes: Thomas (Koroma 58) 6.
Wiles (Matos 68), 6.
Radulovic (Turton 79), 6.
Not used: Maxwell, Burgzorg, Headley, Edwards, Jackson, Iorpenda.
