Nicholls: Not much to do. 6

Pearson: Opener came from down his side. Whole-hearted as per. 6

Helik: Tidy enough at the back. Got forward quite a lot too. 7

Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer battles for possession with Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

Spencer: Fatal error for Miyoshi’s strike. 6

Turton: Diligent, but almost paid for a second-half mistake. 6

Matos: Plenty of energy but lost out a few times. 6

Kasumu: Did his best on a huge afternoon, even if he was sloppy at times. 6

Rudoni: Tried to make things happen and appeared in some dangerous areas. Set up leveller. 7

Koroma: Grafted, but not much guile. 6

Healey: Revived Town with a huge goal. Posed danger in second half. 7

Ward: Put himself about, but not too much dropped. So close with a late curler. 6

Substitutes: Thomas (Koroma 58) 6.

Wiles (Matos 68), 6.

Radulovic (Turton 79), 6.