Ratings: Power, impact, leadership - a couple of 8s as Barnsley FC do the business at Carlisle United to keep up League One promotion bid

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One game at Carlisle United.
Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Mar 2024, 21:43 GMT

Killip: First start since December 9 in place of injured Roberts. A few decent saves, but his positioning wasn’t great for Carlisle’s second. 6

Williams: Got Barnsley out of a hole with a beauty. 7

De Gevigney: Did not convince early on. Composed himself, but Armstrong was still a handful at times. 6

Barnsley player John McAtee (2nd r) celebrates the second goal with the creator Sam Cosgrove during the Sky Bet League One match with Carlisle United at Brunton Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Barnsley player John McAtee (2nd r) celebrates the second goal with the creator Sam Cosgrove during the Sky Bet League One match with Carlisle United at Brunton Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Earl: Needed no encouragement to go forward, but looked susceptible at the back at times in first half. 6

O’Keeffe: Rewarded for Saturday’s bench cameo. Got into the game and set up Russell’s goal. Booked. 7

Connell: Grew into proceedings and started to pull the strings as he can. 8

Russell: Handed a first start in a month and it was hard going for a spell. Persisted and found the net in the second half. 6

Phillips: One sublime cross to McAtee was a highlight and showed some touches. 7

Cadden: Involved a fair bit in a dominant second half.

McAtee: Hit the bar with a header. Might have scored, made up for it early in the second with his 11th of the campaign. 7

Cosgrove: Strong performance at his old stomping ground. Power, impact, leadership. Lead the line superbly. 8

Substitutes: Cole (Phillips 60), 6.

Marsh (Cosgrove 73), 6.

Grant (McAtee 74), 6.

Not used: Ravenhill, Benson, Cotter, McCart.

