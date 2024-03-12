Ratings: Power, impact, leadership - a couple of 8s as Barnsley FC do the business at Carlisle United to keep up League One promotion bid
Killip: First start since December 9 in place of injured Roberts. A few decent saves, but his positioning wasn’t great for Carlisle’s second. 6
Williams: Got Barnsley out of a hole with a beauty. 7
De Gevigney: Did not convince early on. Composed himself, but Armstrong was still a handful at times. 6
Earl: Needed no encouragement to go forward, but looked susceptible at the back at times in first half. 6
O’Keeffe: Rewarded for Saturday’s bench cameo. Got into the game and set up Russell’s goal. Booked. 7
Connell: Grew into proceedings and started to pull the strings as he can. 8
Russell: Handed a first start in a month and it was hard going for a spell. Persisted and found the net in the second half. 6
Phillips: One sublime cross to McAtee was a highlight and showed some touches. 7
Cadden: Involved a fair bit in a dominant second half.
McAtee: Hit the bar with a header. Might have scored, made up for it early in the second with his 11th of the campaign. 7
Cosgrove: Strong performance at his old stomping ground. Power, impact, leadership. Lead the line superbly. 8
Substitutes: Cole (Phillips 60), 6.
Marsh (Cosgrove 73), 6.
Grant (McAtee 74), 6.
Not used: Ravenhill, Benson, Cotter, McCart.