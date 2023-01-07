Ratings report: How Hull City players fared against Premier League outfit Fulham at the MKM Stadium

HERE are the Hull City players ratings from their FA Cup third-round tie with Premier League Fulham.

Ingram: Parried Wilson’s shot into the path of Kurzawa for the breakthrough. 6

Coyle: A go-to-man and relished the stage. Threatened down the right. Late error for second, but forget that. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figueiredo: No major alarms on his recall and will have been happy enough. 6

Hull City player Sean McLoughlin is challenged by Fulham's Issa Diop. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLoughlin: Orderly at the back and took charge. 7

Elder: Ball-watched a little for Fulham’s first-half strike. Booked. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods: Kept Hull ticking over nicely enough, but Reed was the bigger force in the middle of the park. 6

Simons: Never reluctant to offer himself and take possession on his full debut. Did ok. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Docherty: Fired one first-half pot shot over. Got through a spate of work for the team. 6

Tufan: A good intensity about his work early on especially and stayed involved in the game before making way. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale: Missed a glorious opportunity to put City ahead early on. Sloppy with his passing at times. 5

Smith: Impressive work-rate and his directness and pace did not give Fulham’s backline any peace. But the chance he craved didn’t come. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Slater (Tufan 61). 6

Connolly (Vale 61). Handed a debut following his signing. Busy, but didn’t overly threaten as such. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estupinan (Simons 72) 6. The top-scorer was thrown on as City sought a goal. Nearly nicked an equaliser. 6

Tetteh (Smith 72). Made a difference after his lay-off. Put himself about. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

C Jones (Docherty 84) 6.