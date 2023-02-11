News you can trust since 1754
Ratings report: Which Huddersfield Town players made the grade in their Championship survival six-pointer at Wigan Athletic

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s crunch relegation encounter against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
15 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 5:25pm

Vaclik: Little to do. Then picked up an injury. 6

Turton: Rotten luck to make way early on with what appeared to be a serious injury, judging by his clear distress when he left the pitch. 6

Lees: Solid enough. 6

Huddersfield Town's Etienne Camara. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA.

Pearson: Switched to right back after Turton made way. Him and his colleagues won’t have been happy with goal. 5

Ruffles: Restored to the side. Unconvincing at back and offered little going forward. 5

Hungbo: Electrifying run on right almost yielded a quality opener. The one player you felt sorry for on the day. Had a go. 7

Hogg: Caught a couple of times and tried his best to keep it together. 5

Camara: The odd moment of looseness aside, was decent in first half. But did not dictate in second. 5

Rudoni: Couldn’t get into game like at Blackpool where he caused damage. 4

Knockaert: Good discipline and work-rate without ball, but not much magic with it. Fired one shot wide and delayed when well placed in second half. 6

Waghorn: Thankless task battling against Wigan’s big men, especially Whatmough. Booked. 5

Substitutes: Boyle (Turton 14). Brought on for the very unfortunate Turton. 6

Bilokapic (Vaclik 61). Came on after Vaclik went off with a muscle injury. 6

Rhodes (Waghorn 62). Made little contribution. 5

Mahoney (Knockaert 62). See above. 5

Headley (Ruffels 86).

Not used: Koroma, Kasumu, Headley.

Wigan Athletic