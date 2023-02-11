HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s crunch relegation encounter against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Vaclik: Little to do. Then picked up an injury. 6

Turton: Rotten luck to make way early on with what appeared to be a serious injury, judging by his clear distress when he left the pitch. 6

Lees: Solid enough. 6

Huddersfield Town's Etienne Camara. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA.

Pearson: Switched to right back after Turton made way. Him and his colleagues won’t have been happy with goal. 5

Ruffles: Restored to the side. Unconvincing at back and offered little going forward. 5

Hungbo: Electrifying run on right almost yielded a quality opener. The one player you felt sorry for on the day. Had a go. 7

Hogg: Caught a couple of times and tried his best to keep it together. 5

Camara: The odd moment of looseness aside, was decent in first half. But did not dictate in second. 5

Rudoni: Couldn’t get into game like at Blackpool where he caused damage. 4

Knockaert: Good discipline and work-rate without ball, but not much magic with it. Fired one shot wide and delayed when well placed in second half. 6

Waghorn: Thankless task battling against Wigan’s big men, especially Whatmough. Booked. 5

Substitutes: Boyle (Turton 14). Brought on for the very unfortunate Turton. 6

Bilokapic (Vaclik 61). Came on after Vaclik went off with a muscle injury. 6

Rhodes (Waghorn 62). Made little contribution. 5

Mahoney (Knockaert 62). See above. 5

Headley (Ruffels 86).