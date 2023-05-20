Ratings: Scott Banks the star player for Bradford City, but not enough support as Carlisle claim Wembley ticket

Lewis: Could have done better with the weak parry ahead of the opener, but did make two blinding first-half saves to deny Gordon and Moxon. Beaten by Barclay for winner. 6
Halliday: Unfortunately, got the final touch to slide the loose ball into his own net under pressure from Gordon to put Carlisle level on aggregate. Hard doing against Gordon. 5
Crichlow: It was tough for him and Stubbs against the pacey Gordon and crafty Garner. They were second best in that contest before the changes. 6
Stubbs: On the back foot for spells in a power-play of a first half from Carlisle especially. Conceded a needless corner which led to Carlisle’s second. 5
Ridehalgh: Given plenty to think about with Carlisle decent down both flanks. 6
Clayton: Struggled to gain control in the middle with Carlisle having more energy and snap. Booked. 5
Gilliead: Trademark energy, but did not dictate with the ball. 6
Smallwood: Saw an early effort blocked, but his main concern was coping with Carlisle’s high-energy midfield. 6
Banks: City’s main threat and the one who troubled Carlisle. Hit the woodwork. 7
Walker: One or two semi-threatening moments, but nowhere near as influential as Sunday. 5
Cook: Kept quiet against his former club in first half. More involved as game wore on. 6
Substitutes: Osadebe (Clayton 69). 6
East (Gillead 69) 6.
Derbyshire (Walker 100), 7.
Platt (Banks 108), 6.
Not used: Doyle, Pereira, Nevers.