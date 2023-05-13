Ratings: Sevens almost across the board from Barnsley players at Bolton Wanderers - but with one five

Isted: Landed awkwardly towards the end of the opening half, but no harm done thankfully. More harm with the concession which enabled Bolton to level. Rare blemish from a class act. 5
B Thomas: Went close to scoring and kept Williams quiet, apart from once. 7
Andersen: A reassuring name in the Reds’ line-up. Brilliant late block denied Nlundulu 7
Kitching: Handily placed to block a goalbound shot from Johnston in first-half. Solid and hearty. 7
Williams: Popped up in some half-decent positions in the final third. Did not get tight enough to Williams for hosts leveller. 6
Phillips: Not far away with a first-half screamer. 7
Connell: Received a few early jeers from fans of his former club. Steady performance. 7
Kane: Ticked Barnsley over nicely enough. 7
Cadden: Had to watch the dangerous Bradley and did that well enough. Quality opener at the other end. 7
Tedic: Handed a big chance up top and gave Bolton something to think about with his movement. Denied from a tight angle by Trafford. 7
Cole: Up for the battle and showed his seniority. Assist for the goal. 7
Substitutes: Watters (Cole 81), 6.
Norwood (Tedic 81), 6.
unused: Russell, Benson, L Thomas, Larkeche, Collins.