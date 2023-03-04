Ratings: Several 4's and also 5's as mistake-ridden Huddersfield Town crash against Coventry City

Bilokapic: Beaten too easily for Coventry’s second. 5
Lees: Tried to hold it together as the Sky Blues enjoyed a second-half party. A late goalline clearance stopped Gyokeres recording a hat-trick. 5
Helik: Ghastly back pass gifted Coventry with the breakthrough. 4
Pearson: Involved for the first time under Neil Warnock. Started on the left and it was hard going. 4
Lowton: Tough old afternoon, although in fairness, he had switched to an unaccustomed role on left after Headley’s injury. Headed an early chance at Wilson. Error led to third goal. 4
Hogg: Back at the coalface and could not dictate as he does. 5
High: Tenacious first-half and went close to scoring on two occasions. Second half was far far tougher. 5
Headley: Looked stricken when he came off with an early injury. Unfortunate. 6
Rudoni: Handed a creative licence. Some set-plays were a real disappointment. 5
Hungbo: Provided the main hope for Town in the opening half and Coventry were wary of him when the game was live. Tricky, pacey and caused bother. 7
Ward: Little fell for him on the day. 5
Substitutes: Rhodes (Pearson 63). Headed a good chance over. 5
Diarra (Headley 18). Had a go and had his moments. 6
Simpson (Ward 80).
Camara (Hogg 80).
Not used: Vaclik, Rhodes, Edmonds-Green, Camara, Simpson, Diarra, Knockaert.