All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Ratings: Several 5's for Doncaster Rovers players and a plethora of 7's for impressive Harrogate Town - and a few 8s

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town ratings from Saturday’s League Two opener at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

Doncaster Rovers

Lawlor: Made an important early save to deny Muldoon and a decent ones in the final quarter to thwart Matt Daly and Folarin. Guessed the right way for the penalty, but effort was too strong. 7

Sterry: Could not get forward as much as Senior on the other flank. 6

Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 05/08/23, K.O 3pm Howard Roe>>>>>>07973739229 Doncaster Rovers' Ian Lawlor saves the shot from Harrogate Town's Matty DalyPicture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 05/08/23, K.O 3pm Howard Roe>>>>>>07973739229 Doncaster Rovers' Ian Lawlor saves the shot from Harrogate Town's Matty Daly
Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 05/08/23, K.O 3pm Howard Roe>>>>>>07973739229 Doncaster Rovers' Ian Lawlor saves the shot from Harrogate Town's Matty Daly
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olowu: Key saving challenge early in second period. Penalised for the big moment of the game for his tackle on Muldoon midway through half. Went to ground and it looked risky. 5

Wood: One or two loose passes aside, solid. Held his ground. 6

Senior: Looked Rovers best in first half. One excellent saving tackle and got forward. One to provide some encouragement at least. Went close late on. 7

Bailey: In the wars with a head injury in second half. Saw a good second-half chance saved by Oxley. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Broadbent: Struggled to assert himself in first half. Bit better after. 5

Molyneux: Spurned Rovers’ best – and only- first-half chance. Rovers need more from him. 5

Rowe: Quiet by his high standards. 5

Taylor: Fatally delayed in front of goal in the 52nd minute and proceeded to miss a huge opportunity. 5

Ironside: Did not get much change out of Harrogate backline. 5

Substitutes: Roberts (Rowe 68) 6.

Sontona (Taylor 68) 6.

Miller (Ironside 72) 7.

Biggins (Molyneux 85), 6.

Not used: Bottomley, Maxwell, Anderson.

Harrogate Town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oxley: Protected well. Key second half save to keep out Bailey’s header. 6

Sims: Did a decent enough job against Taylor and made an excellent late tackle on Sotona. 7

O’Connor: Won his fair share against Ironside and was a real leader. 8

McDonald: One excellent slotted pass to Muldoon, one mistake to let in Molyneux. Strong otherwise, before departing with a head injury. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Foulds: Saving clearance to deny Taylor in second half. Very sound. 8

Cornelius: Dominant in first half especially and had a pretty accomplished debut. 7

Gibson: Looks a sound acquisition, based on this. 7

Folarin: Caused issues with his pace and movement and won the penalty. A real threat. Booked. 8

Odoh: See above. Gave Rovers something to think about. 7

J Daly: Inswinging corners were a problem. 6

Muldoon: Spurned an excellent early chance. Kept his cool with penalty. 7

Substitutes: Mattock (McDonald 57), 7.

M Daly (Folarin 68). Almost scored. 7

Sutton (Gibson 88), 6.

Burrell (Cornelius 89), 6.

Not used: Thomas, Falkingham, Thomson.

Related topics:League Two