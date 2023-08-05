Ratings: Several 5's for Doncaster Rovers players and a plethora of 7's for impressive Harrogate Town - and a few 8s

Doncaster Rovers
Lawlor: Made an important early save to deny Muldoon and a decent ones in the final quarter to thwart Matt Daly and Folarin. Guessed the right way for the penalty, but effort was too strong. 7
Sterry: Could not get forward as much as Senior on the other flank. 6
Olowu: Key saving challenge early in second period. Penalised for the big moment of the game for his tackle on Muldoon midway through half. Went to ground and it looked risky. 5
Wood: One or two loose passes aside, solid. Held his ground. 6
Senior: Looked Rovers best in first half. One excellent saving tackle and got forward. One to provide some encouragement at least. Went close late on. 7
Bailey: In the wars with a head injury in second half. Saw a good second-half chance saved by Oxley. 5
Broadbent: Struggled to assert himself in first half. Bit better after. 5
Molyneux: Spurned Rovers’ best – and only- first-half chance. Rovers need more from him. 5
Rowe: Quiet by his high standards. 5
Taylor: Fatally delayed in front of goal in the 52nd minute and proceeded to miss a huge opportunity. 5
Ironside: Did not get much change out of Harrogate backline. 5
Substitutes: Roberts (Rowe 68) 6.
Sontona (Taylor 68) 6.
Miller (Ironside 72) 7.
Biggins (Molyneux 85), 6.
Not used: Bottomley, Maxwell, Anderson.
Harrogate Town
Oxley: Protected well. Key second half save to keep out Bailey’s header. 6
Sims: Did a decent enough job against Taylor and made an excellent late tackle on Sotona. 7
O’Connor: Won his fair share against Ironside and was a real leader. 8
McDonald: One excellent slotted pass to Muldoon, one mistake to let in Molyneux. Strong otherwise, before departing with a head injury. 7
Foulds: Saving clearance to deny Taylor in second half. Very sound. 8
Cornelius: Dominant in first half especially and had a pretty accomplished debut. 7
Gibson: Looks a sound acquisition, based on this. 7
Folarin: Caused issues with his pace and movement and won the penalty. A real threat. Booked. 8
Odoh: See above. Gave Rovers something to think about. 7
J Daly: Inswinging corners were a problem. 6
Muldoon: Spurned an excellent early chance. Kept his cool with penalty. 7
Substitutes: Mattock (McDonald 57), 7.
M Daly (Folarin 68). Almost scored. 7
Sutton (Gibson 88), 6.
Burrell (Cornelius 89), 6.
Not used: Thomas, Falkingham, Thomson.