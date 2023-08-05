Ratings: Several 5's for Doncaster Rovers players and a plethora of 7's for impressive Harrogate Town - and a few 8s

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town ratings from Saturday’s League Two opener at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers

Lawlor: Made an important early save to deny Muldoon and a decent ones in the final quarter to thwart Matt Daly and Folarin. Guessed the right way for the penalty, but effort was too strong. 7

Sterry: Could not get forward as much as Senior on the other flank. 6

Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 05/08/23, K.O 3pm Howard Roe>>>>>>07973739229 Doncaster Rovers' Ian Lawlor saves the shot from Harrogate Town's Matty Daly

Olowu: Key saving challenge early in second period. Penalised for the big moment of the game for his tackle on Muldoon midway through half. Went to ground and it looked risky. 5

Wood: One or two loose passes aside, solid. Held his ground. 6

Senior: Looked Rovers best in first half. One excellent saving tackle and got forward. One to provide some encouragement at least. Went close late on. 7

Bailey: In the wars with a head injury in second half. Saw a good second-half chance saved by Oxley. 5

Broadbent: Struggled to assert himself in first half. Bit better after. 5

Molyneux: Spurned Rovers’ best – and only- first-half chance. Rovers need more from him. 5

Rowe: Quiet by his high standards. 5

Taylor: Fatally delayed in front of goal in the 52nd minute and proceeded to miss a huge opportunity. 5

Ironside: Did not get much change out of Harrogate backline. 5

Substitutes: Roberts (Rowe 68) 6.

Sontona (Taylor 68) 6.

Miller (Ironside 72) 7.

Biggins (Molyneux 85), 6.

Not used: Bottomley, Maxwell, Anderson.

Harrogate Town

Oxley: Protected well. Key second half save to keep out Bailey’s header. 6

Sims: Did a decent enough job against Taylor and made an excellent late tackle on Sotona. 7

O’Connor: Won his fair share against Ironside and was a real leader. 8

McDonald: One excellent slotted pass to Muldoon, one mistake to let in Molyneux. Strong otherwise, before departing with a head injury. 7

Foulds: Saving clearance to deny Taylor in second half. Very sound. 8

Cornelius: Dominant in first half especially and had a pretty accomplished debut. 7

Gibson: Looks a sound acquisition, based on this. 7

Folarin: Caused issues with his pace and movement and won the penalty. A real threat. Booked. 8

Odoh: See above. Gave Rovers something to think about. 7

J Daly: Inswinging corners were a problem. 6

Muldoon: Spurned an excellent early chance. Kept his cool with penalty. 7

Substitutes: Mattock (McDonald 57), 7.

M Daly (Folarin 68). Almost scored. 7

Sutton (Gibson 88), 6.

Burrell (Cornelius 89), 6.