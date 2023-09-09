All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Ratings: Several fives, one four and three saving graces - marks for Bradford City's players against Grimsby

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings versus Grimsby Town in Saturday’s League Two fixture.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 9th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST

Lewis: Distribution sloppy at times. Good second half save to deny Gnahoua. 6

Platt: Solid enough. But guilty of humping too many aimless balls to Derbyshire. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stubbs: One of few home players to look the part. Took a knock late on to compound tough day for City. 7

Most Popular
Grimsby Town's goalscorer Danny Rose beats Bradford City defender Sam Stubbs to a high ball. Picture: Bruce RollinsonGrimsby Town's goalscorer Danny Rose beats Bradford City defender Sam Stubbs to a high ball. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Grimsby Town's goalscorer Danny Rose beats Bradford City defender Sam Stubbs to a high ball. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Kelly: Copped an early booking and had a difficult first half. Came off at break. 5

Halliday: Tried his best in the heat and saw a second-half drive fly just over. 6

Smallwood: The City captain and Smallwood were second best to Conteh. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McDonald: Him and Smallwood could not dictate at all. Came off at break, couldn’t get going at all. 4

Richards: Had issues with Gnahoua in the first half. More comfortable in a back four. 5

Pointon: Full debut for the local boy. Switched around the frontline. Looked better on right in second half and had a go. Played his part in the leveller. 7

Walker: Looked the player most likely without being anywhere near his best. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire: First start since Good Friday. Given no quality to feed off at all and you felt for him. 5

Substitutes: Gilliead (Kelly 45). Provided some energy in the middle at least and had a priceless late moment to save City’s skin. 7

Tulloch (McDonald 45). Featured on the left. In and out. 5.

Afoka (Derbyshire 67). Handed a debut midway through the second half. 6

Osadebe (Walker 82). 6

Tomkinson (Stubbs 84). Debut.

Not used: Doyle, Oyegoke.

Related topics:GrimsbyLeague Two