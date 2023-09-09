Ratings: Several fives, one four and three saving graces - marks for Bradford City's players against Grimsby
Lewis: Distribution sloppy at times. Good second half save to deny Gnahoua. 6
Platt: Solid enough. But guilty of humping too many aimless balls to Derbyshire. 6
Stubbs: One of few home players to look the part. Took a knock late on to compound tough day for City. 7
Kelly: Copped an early booking and had a difficult first half. Came off at break. 5
Halliday: Tried his best in the heat and saw a second-half drive fly just over. 6
Smallwood: The City captain and Smallwood were second best to Conteh. 5
McDonald: Him and Smallwood could not dictate at all. Came off at break, couldn’t get going at all. 4
Richards: Had issues with Gnahoua in the first half. More comfortable in a back four. 5
Pointon: Full debut for the local boy. Switched around the frontline. Looked better on right in second half and had a go. Played his part in the leveller. 7
Walker: Looked the player most likely without being anywhere near his best. 5
Derbyshire: First start since Good Friday. Given no quality to feed off at all and you felt for him. 5
Substitutes: Gilliead (Kelly 45). Provided some energy in the middle at least and had a priceless late moment to save City’s skin. 7
Tulloch (McDonald 45). Featured on the left. In and out. 5.
Afoka (Derbyshire 67). Handed a debut midway through the second half. 6
Osadebe (Walker 82). 6
Tomkinson (Stubbs 84). Debut.
Not used: Doyle, Oyegoke.