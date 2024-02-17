Ratings: Some 5s in the final third - but a couple of 7s at the back as Rotherham United lack attacking punch versus Watford
Johansson: Not a great deal to do, unlike Tuesday. 6
Kioso: Threatened down the right at times. Overcame a first-half injury scare. 6
Odoffin: Two key first-half interventions. A watchful performance. 7
Morrison: Won his battle against Rajovic. Missed a big chance in final quarter. 6
Humphreys: Pretty calm and unflustered in his work. 7
Revan: Had issues with Asprilla. Did put in some decent corners and threatened at times going forward. A whisker away with one drive. Booked 6
Rathbone: Decision-making not always the best. 6
Tiehi: Sloppy at times, but kept going. 5
Rinomhota: Handed his first start and slotted in well enough. Decent. Booked. 6
Nombe: No lack of effort, but could not trouble Watford’s backline. 5
Wyke: See above. 5
Substitutes: Hugill (Wyke 68), 5.
Clucas (Tiehi 68) 6.
Eaves (Nombe 68) 5.
Ferguson (Kioso 79) 6.
Cafu (Humphreys 79) 6.
Not used: Phillips, Lindsay, Peltier, Seriki.