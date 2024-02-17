Johansson: Not a great deal to do, unlike Tuesday. 6

Kioso: Threatened down the right at times. Overcame a first-half injury scare. 6

Odoffin: Two key first-half interventions. A watchful performance. 7

Rotherham United defender Hakeem Odoffin (left). Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Morrison: Won his battle against Rajovic. Missed a big chance in final quarter. 6

Humphreys: Pretty calm and unflustered in his work. 7

Revan: Had issues with Asprilla. Did put in some decent corners and threatened at times going forward. A whisker away with one drive. Booked 6

Rathbone: Decision-making not always the best. 6

Tiehi: Sloppy at times, but kept going. 5

Rinomhota: Handed his first start and slotted in well enough. Decent. Booked. 6

Nombe: No lack of effort, but could not trouble Watford’s backline. 5

Wyke: See above. 5

Substitutes: Hugill (Wyke 68), 5.

Clucas (Tiehi 68) 6.

Eaves (Nombe 68) 5.

Ferguson (Kioso 79) 6.

Cafu (Humphreys 79) 6.