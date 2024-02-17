All Sections
HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game with Watford at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

Johansson: Not a great deal to do, unlike Tuesday. 6

Kioso: Threatened down the right at times. Overcame a first-half injury scare. 6

Odoffin: Two key first-half interventions. A watchful performance. 7

Rotherham United defender Hakeem Odoffin (left). Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.
Rotherham United defender Hakeem Odoffin (left). Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.
Morrison: Won his battle against Rajovic. Missed a big chance in final quarter. 6

Humphreys: Pretty calm and unflustered in his work. 7

Revan: Had issues with Asprilla. Did put in some decent corners and threatened at times going forward. A whisker away with one drive. Booked 6

Rathbone: Decision-making not always the best. 6

Tiehi: Sloppy at times, but kept going. 5

Rinomhota: Handed his first start and slotted in well enough. Decent. Booked. 6

Nombe: No lack of effort, but could not trouble Watford’s backline. 5

Wyke: See above. 5

Substitutes: Hugill (Wyke 68), 5.

Clucas (Tiehi 68) 6.

Eaves (Nombe 68) 5.

Ferguson (Kioso 79) 6.

Cafu (Humphreys 79) 6.

Not used: Phillips, Lindsay, Peltier, Seriki.

