Ratings: Some key 7s as Hull City keep the Championship play-off dream alive at Coventry City
Allsop: Protected well in first half. Had to be alert after. 6
Slater: Switched to midfield from right back with Wright showing signs of getting at him early in second half. 6
Jones: Him and Greaves had to show experience as Coventry pressed. 7
Greaves: Comfortably saw off Godden in first half. Should have scored early on. Showed leadership. 7
Jacob: Beaten for Thomas for leveller and found it harder going in second half. 6
Morton: A bit unlucky to be booked. Spurned one decent chance. 6
Seri: Stroked the ball around with authority in opening 45 in particular and dug in after. Was clearly unhappy at the free-kick award ahead of Coventry’s leveller. 7
Omur: Showed his talent in the first half, in particular. 7
Carvalho: Popped up in dangerous pockets and displayed moments of class. Harder in second half, but came alive at times. 7
Philogene: Posed real issues for Latibeaudiere and clearly enjoyed himself in first half. Tougher after. 7
Delap: How City have missed his power and directness. Threatened Coventry’s backline for sizeable spells. Won a penalty. Tired after break, understandably. 7
Substitutes: Coyle (Morton 59), 6.
Giles (Jacob 69), 6.
Tufan (Omur 76), 6.
Ohio (Delap 76), 7.
Not used: Ingram, McLoughlin, Traore, Sharp, Christie.
