Ratings: Some key 7s as Hull City keep the Championship play-off dream alive at Coventry City

Allsop: Protected well in first half. Had to be alert after. 6

Slater: Switched to midfield from right back with Wright showing signs of getting at him early in second half. 6

Jones: Him and Greaves had to show experience as Coventry pressed. 7

Hull City's Fabio Carvalho (hidden, left) scores their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Greaves: Comfortably saw off Godden in first half. Should have scored early on. Showed leadership. 7

Jacob: Beaten for Thomas for leveller and found it harder going in second half. 6

Morton: A bit unlucky to be booked. Spurned one decent chance. 6

Seri: Stroked the ball around with authority in opening 45 in particular and dug in after. Was clearly unhappy at the free-kick award ahead of Coventry’s leveller. 7

Omur: Showed his talent in the first half, in particular. 7

Carvalho: Popped up in dangerous pockets and displayed moments of class. Harder in second half, but came alive at times. 7

Philogene: Posed real issues for Latibeaudiere and clearly enjoyed himself in first half. Tougher after. 7

Delap: How City have missed his power and directness. Threatened Coventry’s backline for sizeable spells. Won a penalty. Tired after break, understandably. 7

Substitutes: Coyle (Morton 59), 6.

Giles (Jacob 69), 6.

Tufan (Omur 76), 6.

Ohio (Delap 76), 7.