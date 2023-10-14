All Sections
Ratings: 'Standing ovation', 'Oils the wheels' - One 9 and two 8's as Doncaster Rovers look the business against Sutton United

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game against Sutton at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST

Jones: Targeted with aerial stuff. Flapped early on, but recovered and made a key save to deny Smith. 7

Bailey: Tested aerially early on as Smith moved to his side from set-plays. Showed his character – sent over a fine cross for Ironside’s killer second. 7

Anderson: No frills and him and Olowu were in control on the resumption. 7

Doncaster Rovers' Mo Faal celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Sutton United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Doncaster Rovers' Mo Faal celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Sutton United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Doncaster Rovers' Mo Faal celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Sutton United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Olowu: Seemed to relish the battle throughout. 7

Nixon: Had some defensive issues with the tricky Coley, initially. Produced some decent work going forward. 7

Rowe: Thwarted by an offside flag after a classy finish. Showed some nice touches before making way with what appeared to be an injury issue in the second half. 7

Westbrooke: Neat and tidy and a player who oils the wheels and showed his quality. A first goal for the club, to boot. 8

Close: Not quite at his best, but kept going and was always ready and available. Went off late late on with an issue. 7

Molyneux: Fancied it and posed issues cutting in from the right. Set up the fourth. 7

Faal: Sutton’s centre defenders really struggled with him all day Looks to be a player with a very bright future. Won the penalty and eventually found the net. Standing ovation when he came off. 9

Ironside: Cool penalty and showed his experience on the day. Stepped up to the plate and netted in classic centre-forward style. 8

Substitutes: Biggins (Rowe 60), 7; Broadbent (Westbrooke 80), 6; Goodman (Faal 81), 6; Kuleya (Close 85).

Not used: Lawlor, Sotona, Flint.

