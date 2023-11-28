Ratings: 'Super-sub, 'reassuring': Two sevens, but also four and a few fives in a mixed bag for Barnsley FC versus Wycombe
Killip: Little to do on a cold night. 6
Williams: Found it hard going at times and frustrating. Not himself, although almost put the hosts in front at the far post midway through the second half. 5
De Gevigney: Clumped in the second half by Phillips. 6
McCart: No real alarms at the back and made one excellent block on Lyle Taylor. 6
Cotter: One of several who was below-par. Final option was not the best, although did go close with one second-half shot. 5
Kane: Radar was off and didn’t dictate as he can. Better in second half slightly. 6
Connell: The sight of the midfielder making his first league start at Oakwell since May was at least something. Gave his all and certainly one of the better home players. Reassuring. 7
Cadden: Fired one early effort comfortably wide and was off target with a second-half curler. Did not hit the standards he can. 5
Styles: Wycombe were wise to his threats and he had no effect on the game at all. 4
McAtee: Fired a couple of shots over. Threats in isolation. 6
Cole: Didn’t get into the game at all in first half. Looked slightly better when Cosgrove came on. 5
Substitutes: Cosgrove (Styles 61). Made a big difference in fairness and what a moment at the death. Super-sub. 7
Phillips (Connell 74), 6.
O’Keefe (Cotter 84) 6.
Jalo (Cole 84) 6.
Not used: Flavell, Russell, Lopata.