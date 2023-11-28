HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday night’s League One game against Wycombe at Oakwell.

Killip: Little to do on a cold night. 6

Williams: Found it hard going at times and frustrating. Not himself, although almost put the hosts in front at the far post midway through the second half. 5

De Gevigney: Clumped in the second half by Phillips. 6

McCart: No real alarms at the back and made one excellent block on Lyle Taylor. 6

Cotter: One of several who was below-par. Final option was not the best, although did go close with one second-half shot. 5

Kane: Radar was off and didn’t dictate as he can. Better in second half slightly. 6

Connell: The sight of the midfielder making his first league start at Oakwell since May was at least something. Gave his all and certainly one of the better home players. Reassuring. 7

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC. Picture: PA.

Cadden: Fired one early effort comfortably wide and was off target with a second-half curler. Did not hit the standards he can. 5

Styles: Wycombe were wise to his threats and he had no effect on the game at all. 4

McAtee: Fired a couple of shots over. Threats in isolation. 6

Cole: Didn’t get into the game at all in first half. Looked slightly better when Cosgrove came on. 5

Substitutes: Cosgrove (Styles 61). Made a big difference in fairness and what a moment at the death. Super-sub. 7

Phillips (Connell 74), 6.

O’Keefe (Cotter 84) 6.

Jalo (Cole 84) 6.