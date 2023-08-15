HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday evening’s League One home game against Peterborough United at Oakwell.

Roberts: Two brilliant saves to deny Randall and another stunner to thwart Clarke-Harris. Superb, could do little about the goals. 8

Williams: Had a bit on his plate with Mason-Clark down his side. Had to help Cotter. 6

Lopata: Coming along nicely. Won his fair share. The best of the back three. 6

Barry Cotter celebrates scoring Barnsley's opening goal against Peterborough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Kitching: Very hard going against a very fluid and dangerous Posh in second half. Struggled palpably to impose order. Error for third goal. 4

Cotter: Plenty of enterprise and intent going forward and saw his name in lights with the opener. 7

Kane: Not as swashbuckling as the previous home league game. Posh were in a different class to Port Vale. 6

Russell: Went very close to scoring twice in first half and posed a fair few problems in the box for Posh. 7

Styles: Popped up in that corridor of uncertainty and troubled Posh in the ‘ten’ role, especially in first half. 7

Cadden: Showed his quality and went close to adding to his weekend goal on two occasions. Some excellent set-piece deliveries. 7

Watters: Quiet in contrast to Cole although did contribute to goal. 6

Cole: Showed some leadership and authority and was a handful to Posh at times before tiring. 7

Substitutes: Dallas (Watters 68), Shaw (Cole 68), Phillips (Russell 77), De Gevigney (Styles 87).