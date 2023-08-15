All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Ratings: 'Superb', 'hard going', 'enterprise', 'corridor of uncertainty' - Barnsley marks against Peterborough United in League One clash

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday evening’s League One home game against Peterborough United at Oakwell.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 15th Aug 2023, 21:45 BST

Roberts: Two brilliant saves to deny Randall and another stunner to thwart Clarke-Harris. Superb, could do little about the goals. 8

Williams: Had a bit on his plate with Mason-Clark down his side. Had to help Cotter. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lopata: Coming along nicely. Won his fair share. The best of the back three. 6

Barry Cotter celebrates scoring Barnsley's opening goal against Peterborough. Picture: Bruce RollinsonBarry Cotter celebrates scoring Barnsley's opening goal against Peterborough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Barry Cotter celebrates scoring Barnsley's opening goal against Peterborough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Kitching: Very hard going against a very fluid and dangerous Posh in second half. Struggled palpably to impose order. Error for third goal. 4

Cotter: Plenty of enterprise and intent going forward and saw his name in lights with the opener. 7

Kane: Not as swashbuckling as the previous home league game. Posh were in a different class to Port Vale. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Russell: Went very close to scoring twice in first half and posed a fair few problems in the box for Posh. 7

Styles: Popped up in that corridor of uncertainty and troubled Posh in the ‘ten’ role, especially in first half. 7

Cadden: Showed his quality and went close to adding to his weekend goal on two occasions. Some excellent set-piece deliveries. 7

Watters: Quiet in contrast to Cole although did contribute to goal. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cole: Showed some leadership and authority and was a handful to Posh at times before tiring. 7

Substitutes: Dallas (Watters 68), Shaw (Cole 68), Phillips (Russell 77), De Gevigney (Styles 87).

Not used: Killip, Lofthouse, Chapman.

Related topics:WilliamsPeterborough UnitedLeague OneBarnsleyOakwell