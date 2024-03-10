Ratings: 'Taken to the cleaners' - one 4 and a host of 5s as Huddersfield Town implode in second half v West Brom

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Sunday’s Championship home game with West Brom.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 10th Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT

Nicholls: Left exposed in second half. 5

Pearson: Taken to the cleaners by Johnston in second half. 4

Helik: First half was fine, second half wasn’t. 5

Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opener during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opener during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opener during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Lees: Creaked in the second half with his defensive cohorts. 5

Spencer: Hard going on the restart. 5

Kasumu: Effective in the first half before Albion took over. 5

Hogg: Showed appetite ahead of Town getting swamped. 5

Rudoni: Quiet game by his standards. 5

Headley: Little of real note. 5

Thomas: Handed a central role. Could not dictate as he can. 5

Burgzorg: One fine goal, but missed a big chance at 1-1. 6

Substitutes: Koroma (Headley 65), 5.

Matos (Hogg 76), 6.

Balker (Helik 76), 6.

Ward (Kasumu 65), 5.

Not used: Maxwell, Koroma, Diarra, Wiles, Jackson, Iorpenda.

