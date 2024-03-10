Ratings: 'Taken to the cleaners' - one 4 and a host of 5s as Huddersfield Town implode in second half v West Brom
Nicholls: Left exposed in second half. 5
Pearson: Taken to the cleaners by Johnston in second half. 4
Helik: First half was fine, second half wasn’t. 5
Lees: Creaked in the second half with his defensive cohorts. 5
Spencer: Hard going on the restart. 5
Kasumu: Effective in the first half before Albion took over. 5
Hogg: Showed appetite ahead of Town getting swamped. 5
Rudoni: Quiet game by his standards. 5
Headley: Little of real note. 5
Thomas: Handed a central role. Could not dictate as he can. 5
Burgzorg: One fine goal, but missed a big chance at 1-1. 6
Substitutes: Koroma (Headley 65), 5.
Matos (Hogg 76), 6.
Balker (Helik 76), 6.
Ward (Kasumu 65), 5.
Not used: Maxwell, Koroma, Diarra, Wiles, Jackson, Iorpenda.