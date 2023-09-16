Ratings: Thomas and Koroma excel in a strong Huddersfield Town team showing, but the marks are poor for Rotherham United
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Confident in his distribution. Super second-half save to deny Onyedinma. 7
Pearson: Couple of timely first-half interventions. 7
Helik: Had a real battle with Hugill. 7
Ruffles: Steady away on the day. 6
Thomas: Plenty of appetite going forward and defensively and looked the part. Set up the opener and fired in a cracking second. 8
Hogg: Put himself about and was on-message before an unfortunate injury. 7
Rudoni: Not the force he can be, but still did his bit. 7
Wiles: Terrific energy, but passed up a huge chance to score. 6
Koroma: Fancied it against a former club and got the opener and set up the second. 8
Harratt: Excellent work-rate after being handed his first league start on home soil. Missed one big chance. 7
Burgzorg: A bit unorthodox, but the Millers’ defence struggled to handle him. 7
Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 55) 6.
Diarra (Koroma 76) 6.
Headley (Burgzorg 77) 6.
Hudlin (Harratt 77) 6.
Kasumu (Thomas 90).
Not used: Maxwell, Jones, Jackson, Nakayama.
Rotherham United
Johansson: Left exposed a bit by those in front of him. 6
Lembikisa: Koroma caused him pockets of bother. 5
Humphreys: Not as convincing as he can be. Booked. 5
Blackett: Him and Humphreys couldn’t get to grips with Burgzorg. 5
Bramall: Vulnerable defensively. Went down injured ahead of goal, but recovered. 5
Odoffin: Back from injury and did not really show himself. 5
Tiehi: Could not dictate. 5
Green: Drifted in and out. Needed to show more. 5
Rathbone: Looked the Millers one class player at times. 6
Onyedinma: One or two bursts of pace and went close on the restart with a fine header. 6
Hugill: Fought it out with Helik 6.
Substitutes: Appiah (Odoffin 56) 6.
Eaves (Hugill 75), 6.
Nombe (Green 75), 6.
Clucas (Rathbone 75), 6.
Not used: Phillips, Kelly, Revan, McGuckin, Douglas.