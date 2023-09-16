HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Confident in his distribution. Super second-half save to deny Onyedinma. 7

Pearson: Couple of timely first-half interventions. 7

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United. Town's Josh Koroma takes on Millers' rival Dexter Lembikisa. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Helik: Had a real battle with Hugill. 7

Ruffles: Steady away on the day. 6

Thomas: Plenty of appetite going forward and defensively and looked the part. Set up the opener and fired in a cracking second. 8

Hogg: Put himself about and was on-message before an unfortunate injury. 7

Rudoni: Not the force he can be, but still did his bit. 7

Wiles: Terrific energy, but passed up a huge chance to score. 6

Koroma: Fancied it against a former club and got the opener and set up the second. 8

Harratt: Excellent work-rate after being handed his first league start on home soil. Missed one big chance. 7

Burgzorg: A bit unorthodox, but the Millers’ defence struggled to handle him. 7

Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 55) 6.

Diarra (Koroma 76) 6.

Headley (Burgzorg 77) 6.

Hudlin (Harratt 77) 6.

Kasumu (Thomas 90).

Not used: Maxwell, Jones, Jackson, Nakayama.

Rotherham United

Johansson: Left exposed a bit by those in front of him. 6

Lembikisa: Koroma caused him pockets of bother. 5

Humphreys: Not as convincing as he can be. Booked. 5

Blackett: Him and Humphreys couldn’t get to grips with Burgzorg. 5

Bramall: Vulnerable defensively. Went down injured ahead of goal, but recovered. 5

Odoffin: Back from injury and did not really show himself. 5

Tiehi: Could not dictate. 5

Green: Drifted in and out. Needed to show more. 5

Rathbone: Looked the Millers one class player at times. 6

Onyedinma: One or two bursts of pace and went close on the restart with a fine header. 6

Hugill: Fought it out with Helik 6.

Substitutes: Appiah (Odoffin 56) 6.

Eaves (Hugill 75), 6.

Nombe (Green 75), 6.

Clucas (Rathbone 75), 6.