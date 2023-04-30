Ratings: Three 8s and a fair few 7s as Huddersfield Town take a giant step towards safety at Cardiff City

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Sunday lunch-time’s Championship game at Cardiff City.

Nicholls: Made his first-team return after being out since New Year’s Day. Caught out for goal, but redeemed himself with a big save to deny Colwill. 6

Pearson: Lucky to escape a booking after a stiff early challenge. Stood tall in second half and showed his threat in an attacking sense again. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lees: Mr Reliable under Neil Warnock. Commanding and nearly scored. 8

Huddersfield Town’s Joseph Hungbo celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales. Picture date: Sunday April 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Helik: Had to be alert against Etete and then Kaba soon after. Did his job. 7

Ruffels: One switch-off aside, played his part again. 6

Hogg: Restored to the side on a big afternoon where leaders were required. He stood up admirably. 8

Rudoni: Tested Alnwick early on after a probing Town move and had Town’s other moment of first-half danger, only to be denied by a fine Simpson block. Key post in both goals. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koroma: Operated on the right. Smashed the post in the second half. 7

Diarra: Handed a licence to cause bother in the ‘ten’ role. Mixed bag and Warnock called for the directness of Hungbo at the break. 5

Headley: Got in some good positions down the left and enjoyed himself in Town’s purple patch in second half. 7

Ward: Received attention for a first-half injury, but soldiered on as he does. Great work-rate. 6

Substitutes: Hungbo (Diarra 45). Made a big difference. 8

Rhodes (Ward 65). Involved a fair bit. 7

Kasumu (Koroma 82).