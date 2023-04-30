Ratings: Three 8s and a fair few 7s as Huddersfield Town take a giant step towards safety at Cardiff City

Nicholls: Made his first-team return after being out since New Year’s Day. Caught out for goal, but redeemed himself with a big save to deny Colwill. 6
Pearson: Lucky to escape a booking after a stiff early challenge. Stood tall in second half and showed his threat in an attacking sense again. 7
Lees: Mr Reliable under Neil Warnock. Commanding and nearly scored. 8
Helik: Had to be alert against Etete and then Kaba soon after. Did his job. 7
Ruffels: One switch-off aside, played his part again. 6
Hogg: Restored to the side on a big afternoon where leaders were required. He stood up admirably. 8
Rudoni: Tested Alnwick early on after a probing Town move and had Town’s other moment of first-half danger, only to be denied by a fine Simpson block. Key post in both goals. 8
Koroma: Operated on the right. Smashed the post in the second half. 7
Diarra: Handed a licence to cause bother in the ‘ten’ role. Mixed bag and Warnock called for the directness of Hungbo at the break. 5
Headley: Got in some good positions down the left and enjoyed himself in Town’s purple patch in second half. 7
Ward: Received attention for a first-half injury, but soldiered on as he does. Great work-rate. 6
Substitutes: Hungbo (Diarra 45). Made a big difference. 8
Rhodes (Ward 65). Involved a fair bit. 7
Kasumu (Koroma 82).
Not used: Vaclik, Edmonds-Green, Jackson, Waghorn.