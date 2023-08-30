Ratings: Two 9s and a host of 8s for brave Doncaster Rovers players against Premier League visitors
Lawlor: Key save with his legs to deny Onana ahead of break. 7
Bailey: Summed up Rovers approach. Insatiable, unyielding, non-stop. 8
Olowu: Big responsibility on his shoulders without Wood and stood tall. 8
Senior: Terrific alongside Maxwell in his mini team. Ultra-committed and hearty. 9
Molyneux: Posed Mykolenko sleepless nights in first half. 8
Broadbent: Looked the part amid seemingly exalted company. 8
Westbrooke: Him and Rowe dovetailed very tidily indeed. 8
Rowe: Outstanding. Played a part in goal and was a class apart. 9
Maxwell: One terrific surging run summed up Rovers’ zest. 8
Faal: Big night for the youngster and was not fazed. 7
Ironside: Saw his names in lights in the ciup again and led the line superbly. 8
Substitutes: Roberts (Rowe 70), 6; Straughan-Brown (Faal 83), Goodman (Maxwell 90+3), Sotana (Westbrook 90+3).
Not used: Jones, Wood, Long, Faulkner, Kuleya.