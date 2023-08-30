All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Ratings: Two 9s and a host of 8s for brave Doncaster Rovers players against Premier League visitors

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Wednesday evening’s EFL Cup second-round tie against Everton at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 22:30 BST

Lawlor: Key save with his legs to deny Onana ahead of break. 7

Bailey: Summed up Rovers approach. Insatiable, unyielding, non-stop. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olowu: Big responsibility on his shoulders without Wood and stood tall. 8

Most Popular
Everton’s Lewis Dobbin battles for the ball with Doncaster Rovers’ Jack Senior during the Carabao Cup second round match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture date: Wednesday August 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Doncaster. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Everton’s Lewis Dobbin battles for the ball with Doncaster Rovers’ Jack Senior during the Carabao Cup second round match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture date: Wednesday August 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Doncaster. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Everton’s Lewis Dobbin battles for the ball with Doncaster Rovers’ Jack Senior during the Carabao Cup second round match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture date: Wednesday August 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Doncaster. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Senior: Terrific alongside Maxwell in his mini team. Ultra-committed and hearty. 9

Molyneux: Posed Mykolenko sleepless nights in first half. 8

Broadbent: Looked the part amid seemingly exalted company. 8

Westbrooke: Him and Rowe dovetailed very tidily indeed. 8

Rowe: Outstanding. Played a part in goal and was a class apart. 9

Maxwell: One terrific surging run summed up Rovers’ zest. 8

Faal: Big night for the youngster and was not fazed. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ironside: Saw his names in lights in the ciup again and led the line superbly. 8

Substitutes: Roberts (Rowe 70), 6; Straughan-Brown (Faal 83), Goodman (Maxwell 90+3), Sotana (Westbrook 90+3).

Not used: Jones, Wood, Long, Faulkner, Kuleya.

Related topics:Premier LeagueEverton