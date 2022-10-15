Rotherham United

Johansson: Handled well and was steady enough. 7

Harding: Had to be alert to the dangers of Jackson on left. Grew into game. 7

Rotherham United's Conor Washington celebrates his fine opener against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall: On message and did a solid enough job at the back. 7

Wood: Returned to the side and put himself about at both ends of the pitch in typical fashion. A leader. 8

Peltier: Steady away against his former club. 6

Ferguson: One or two nice deliveries and got over a first-half injury scare. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward wheels away in delight after levelling against his former club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wiles: Got into some threatening positions to unsettle Town. Busy and bright. 7

Barlaser: Not at his vintage best, but still handy and still contributed to both goals. 7

Rathbone: Relished the derby battle. A bit of over-eagerness did led to a booking. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eaves: Put himself about well enough. Touch let him down on occasions. 6

Washington: A picture-book strike broke the deadlock. 7

Substitutes: Kelly (Eaves 58). What an introduction. 8

Humphreys (Peltier 66). 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramall (Ferguson 66). 6

Odoffin (Washington 89)

Not used: Vickers, McCart, Norton-Cuffy.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholls: Had to be alert in second half. 6

Lees: Him and Helik won’t have been happy with Millers’ second. 6

Helik: Treatment for an arm injury in the first half. Tough last 30. 6

Nakayama: Some nice stuff from Jackson on left. Comfortable in possession. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas: Wasted some free-kicks and situations, but always possessed danger. And set up goal superbly. 6

Kasumu: Energy and tenacity. If not always the right option. Suffered in second half. 5

Kamara: Loose in possession. Tough second half. 5

Jackson: Has a good left foot and cut inside early in the second half to show his quality on the right with a stinging shot. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes: A mixed bag. Some moments of quality and then less so. Booked and went close in second half. 5

Rhodes: A hard battle with Wood. Put an early header straight at Johansson. Found the net later, but offside. 5

Ward: Super movement and finish to put Town level against his old club. 7

Substitutes: Mahoney (Holmes 67). 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe (Jackson 67). 6

Rudoni (Ward 67). 6

Ondo (Kasumu 84) 6.