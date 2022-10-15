Ratings: Which Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town players caught the eye for Matt Taylor and Mark Fotheringham
HERE are the Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town’s player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Rotherham United
Johansson: Handled well and was steady enough. 7
Harding: Had to be alert to the dangers of Jackson on left. Grew into game. 7
Hall: On message and did a solid enough job at the back. 7
Wood: Returned to the side and put himself about at both ends of the pitch in typical fashion. A leader. 8
Peltier: Steady away against his former club. 6
Ferguson: One or two nice deliveries and got over a first-half injury scare. 6
Wiles: Got into some threatening positions to unsettle Town. Busy and bright. 7
Barlaser: Not at his vintage best, but still handy and still contributed to both goals. 7
Rathbone: Relished the derby battle. A bit of over-eagerness did led to a booking. 6
Eaves: Put himself about well enough. Touch let him down on occasions. 6
Washington: A picture-book strike broke the deadlock. 7
Substitutes: Kelly (Eaves 58). What an introduction. 8
Humphreys (Peltier 66). 6
Bramall (Ferguson 66). 6
Odoffin (Washington 89)
Not used: Vickers, McCart, Norton-Cuffy.
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Had to be alert in second half. 6
Lees: Him and Helik won’t have been happy with Millers’ second. 6
Helik: Treatment for an arm injury in the first half. Tough last 30. 6
Nakayama: Some nice stuff from Jackson on left. Comfortable in possession. 6
Thomas: Wasted some free-kicks and situations, but always possessed danger. And set up goal superbly. 6
Kasumu: Energy and tenacity. If not always the right option. Suffered in second half. 5
Kamara: Loose in possession. Tough second half. 5
Jackson: Has a good left foot and cut inside early in the second half to show his quality on the right with a stinging shot. 7
Holmes: A mixed bag. Some moments of quality and then less so. Booked and went close in second half. 5
Rhodes: A hard battle with Wood. Put an early header straight at Johansson. Found the net later, but offside. 5
Ward: Super movement and finish to put Town level against his old club. 7
Substitutes: Mahoney (Holmes 67). 5
Rowe (Jackson 67). 6
Rudoni (Ward 67). 6
Ondo (Kasumu 84) 6.
Not used: Bilokapic, Turton, Spencer.