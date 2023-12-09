Barnsley’s push for the League One play-offs received a boost when they came from behind to win 3-1 at relegation-threatened Reading.

Harvey Knibbs gave Reading the lead early on through a close-range header but Herbie Kane levelled approaching half-time from a penalty.

Devante Cole, Barnsley’s top scorer, fired home a superb long-range strike in the 80th minute and Max Watters settled the issue seven minutes later.

It was the hosts who made the better start, going in front in the fourth minute following an intricate free-kick move involving three players.

Lewis Wing clipped the ball into the Barnsley area, centre-back Tyler Bindon nodded it on and Knibbs headed in for his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

During the first half, play was twice interrupted briefly by tennis balls being thrown on to the pitch by home fans – their latest protest against club owner Dai Yongge.

Barnsley improved after their sluggish start and were rewarded six minutes before the break when Bindon was adjudged to have handled Sam Smith’s attempted clearing header and Kane coolly slotted home from the spot.

Sam Cosgrove forced a smart save from David Button after the interval.