Everyone connected with the club – fans, players and staff alike – are hurting at the Reds’ fraught start to the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

While a break in the schedule has afforded the Reds some extended time on the training ground to ‘find some solutions’ as Markus Schopp frequently puts it, the fact that players have also got things off their chest and voiced their views on what needs to change is equally significant.

Certainly in the context of what looks to be a key spell in the narrative of Barnsley’s season.

HONESTY: Barnsley's Jordan Williams, right. Picture: Tony Johnson

Williams said: “We have had a lot of meetings as (individual) players and a full team about what we can do better, what we haven’t done so well. It is about voicing your opinion and getting your head around it and coming together as a team.

“Being honest is the main thing. If you are not going to be honest, then we are not going to get anywhere. You voice your opinion and it is better being out there than being inside of you.”

Barnsley’s perceived lack of identity and cohesion thus far under head coach Schopp has been a big metaphorical stick to beat the Austrian with.

Many remain of the view that the third-from-bottom Reds must go back to the future in being horrible to play against again, just as they were during their outstanding 2020-21 season, which seems a world away at the minute.

UNDER PRESSURE: Barnsley coach Markus Schopp Picture: Tony Johnson

For his part, Williams would not disagree with the notion that Barnsley must start being an ugly proposition for opponents again.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Reading, with Barnsley without an away win since April 21, the full-back added: “We need to get back to doing some of the basics.

“To be honest, we know we have not been good enough.

“It is about defending well and scoring more goals.

“But we have been here before and I do think we can get out of this mess, 100 per cent.

“We need to get the results and still playing well again. But we feel we will be fine.

“We were in the same position last season and then managed to pick up, so there is no need to worry.”

“Once we get the first win, then I think they will start coming in. But it’s just trying to get the next one.