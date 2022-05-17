‘Real coup’ for Bradford City as Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis joins

City have moved quickly to bring in a new option between the posts following last week’s decision to free out-of-contract custodian Richard O’Donnell and the return of loanee Alex Bass to his parent club Portsmouth by snapping up Lewis.

The 6ft 4ins stopper will arrive on an initial two-year deal with the option to extend by a third season when his contract with Saints expires on July 1.

Hughes knows Lewis from his time on the south coast and believes that the club have landed an ‘exceptional keeper.’

Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

The City chief said: “We are really pleased to have Harry with us. He is an outstanding goalkeeper who I know from my time at Southampton.

“We are getting an exceptional keeper who is really good in the fundamental areas, but his distribution with his feet is also very strong, which is something we like in a goalkeeper.

“We see him as a real coup and are delighted to be able to bring him to the club.”

On joining the club, Lewis, 24, added: “It is an ambitious club and one that should not be in League Two. I am not interested in playing League Two football for years to come, and am really interested in this as a project. I want to be part of the team that gets it out of this division.

“The gaffer and I had a good few months working together at Southampton a few years ago so it has worked out quite nicely and led to this opportunity.

“He is a fantastic manager with great pedigree and I am looking forward to working with him more.