Remember the days when El Classico was on Sky Sports.

Or better yet, was such a huge draw it snook onto the terrestrial schedule.

Well not any more. With no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in their prime, the big Spanish rivalry has slipped down the ratings.

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid (Picture: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s still a seismic game whenever they meet.

The La Liga contest is scheduled for 3.15pm (UK time) on Sunday.

The game is being screened live on Premier Sports 1 from 3pm.

Real Madrid’s former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been cleared to play but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi (Picture: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger needed 20 stitches in his forehead after colliding with Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday.

The German is to wear a protective face mask.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti."Rudiger is a warrior.

Advertisement Hide Ad