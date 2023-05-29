All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Recently-released Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly joins League Two side Harrogate Town

RECENTLY released Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly has joined League Two outfit Harrogate Town on a permanent basis.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Daly spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the EnviroVent Stadium, netting eight goals for the Sulphurites in 38 appearances. He has signed a two-year deal.

Daly said: “I am really happy to join the club on a permanent deal. Last year, I really enjoyed my football playing here. There was a real togetherness and

that made it a great dressing room to be a part of.

Matty Daly. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.Matty Daly. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.
Matty Daly. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The gaffer (Simon Weaver) and Thirs (Paul Thirwell) allowed me to express myself. They wanted me to contribute with goals and assists which helped to get the best out of me.

“Looking ahead to next season, it’s all about developing on the positives of the last campaign, both for me personally and for the club. I can’t wait to get going.”

Related topics:League TwoSulphuritesSimon Weaver