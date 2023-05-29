Daly spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the EnviroVent Stadium, netting eight goals for the Sulphurites in 38 appearances. He has signed a two-year deal.

Daly said: “I am really happy to join the club on a permanent deal. Last year, I really enjoyed my football playing here. There was a real togetherness and

that made it a great dressing room to be a part of.

Matty Daly. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer (Simon Weaver) and Thirs (Paul Thirwell) allowed me to express myself. They wanted me to contribute with goals and assists which helped to get the best out of me.