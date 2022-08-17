Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And whilst the speed with which some of the new boys have settled has been a big factor, Regan Slater is keen to point out the influence Alfie Jones and goalkeeper Matty Ingram – players coach Shota Arveladze inherited – have had too.

With the exception of an own goal brought about by Tufan’s brilliant shot at Bradford City, all Hull’s six goals so far this season have been scored by players signed in the summer. Tufan and Estupinan have two each and Jean Michael Seri one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But to only measure who has contributed by that is to drastically over-simplify things and Slater, who pre-dates the arrival of Arveladze and owner Acun Ilicali, knows that.

Regan Slater has stood his ground to retain his place in the Hull City team (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Brilliant as Tufan and Estupinan were on the counter-attack at Burnley on Tuesday, the 1-1 draw owed much to the side’s defensive qualities.

“Ozan showed his quality on the scoresheet on Tuesday,” said Sheffield United product Slater. “He’s a great finisher and you know he’s always going to be in the pocket when he gets the ball.

“(But) Alfie Jones in the past two games has stepped into midfield and I think he’s been excellent.

“Matty (Ingram) has been excellent, not just on Tuesday, every game he’s played and defensively we looked really strong.

Burnley's Jack Cork (right) and Hull City's Oscar Estupinan battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

“I feel like every time we’re on the pitch we’re getting better and better, working together through the week is helping. Game by game I just feel we’re growing.

“Burnley’s a very tough place to come but we came home with a very good point.

“Hopefully it will just build a bit of momentum. We’ve put in two good performances so hopefully we can just keep it going.”

The draw at Turf Moor came four days after beating Norwich City, making an unbeaten start to the Championship season look even more impressive. On Saturday they travel to another side expected to be push for promotion, Steve Bruce’s West Bromwich Albion.