Relegation rivals of Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United appoint Barnsley FC legend as new head coach

YORKSHIRE-born Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as the new head coach at Championship strugglers Blackpool for the remainder of the season.

Vastly-experienced McCarthy, 63, a legend in his playing days at hometown club Barnsley, will take charge for the first time in the Seasiders' huge relegation six-pointer with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

McCarthy will be assisted by fellow Yorkshireman and long-time number two Terry Connor, who started his playing career at Leeds United.

McCarthy said: "I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Mick McCarthy, Manager of Cardiff City applauds the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years."

Chief Executive Ben Mansford added: “Since Simon (Sadler) took over, everyone connected to the club has worked so hard to get us to the Championship and it is so important we do all we can to stay there.

“We believe appointing Mick gives us that opportunity. Mick has extensive experience at the highest level including over 700 games at Premier League and Championship level, along with recently taking on a similar challenge at Cardiff.

“From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead. Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday.”

