'Reliable' and 'dependable' Bradford City defender targets second promotion push after signing new deal

LIAM RIDEHALGH is targeting a successful promotion bid second time around at Bradford City after signing a new contract, initially for one year.

The Halifax-born defender, 32, has followed on from Andy Cook in agreeing fresh terms with the club, who are also in discussions with midfielder Alex Gilliead regarding a new deal.

Ridehalgh said: “We fell short last year, but hopefully this season we can push on and get that promotion we all want.

"We improved from the season before, so it was tough to lose in the play-offs like we did, but it has made us all hungrier to succeed for this club and these supporters.

Bradford City defender Liam Ridehalgh. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I have absolutely loved my time here so far, and really enjoy working with the manager. He has put a lot of trust in me which means a lot, so hopefully I can repay him.

“I am looking forward to being back in and around the boys again for pre-season, and working towards our goal of getting this club back into League One and beyond.”

City manager Mark Hughes added: “We are pleased to have tied Liam down to at least another year with us.

“In the season and a half I have spent here, he has proved a reliable, dependable player, who carries a lot of attributes that not only make him a solid defender, but a threat going forward.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room, whose importance to our squad is well recognised by everyone in it.

“I know - after spending time out with injury last season - he, like all of us, is determined to come back stronger and achieve success for Bradford City, and we look forward to having him with us again.”

City will travel to National League newcomers Rochdale in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2023-24 EFL campaign.

